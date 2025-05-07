Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit to host third annual event at waterfront center May 30

High school students concerned about the environment and climate stability are invited to attend the third annual Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit, Friday, May 30 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. with the opening session starting at 1:30 p.m.

Workshops include sharing urban environments with wildlife, fostering habitats for beneficial invertebrates, and learning about water pollution and fast fashion’s environmental impacts.

In addition to the workshops on environmental and climate-related topics, the free summit includes door prizes and pizza.

Pre-registration is required at Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit. For questions, email ed.environmental.youth.summit@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored by Edmonds District PTA, Edmonds United Methodist, Edmonds UU Congregation, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Interfaith Climate Action and the Sno-Isle Sierra Club group.