Edward Robson Deiner: Funeral services Feb. 3 for Edmonds pioneer descendant



Edward Robson Deiner

Edmonds Pioneer Descendant

Edward Robson Deiner, 90, of Marysville, WA, passed away unexpectedly January 14, 2024. He was the son of Frank E. and Sylvia (Robson) Deiner and great Grandson of Matilda Deiner Lund.

Ed was born and raised in Edmonds. He attended Edmonds High School where he was on the championship football team and 1950-1951 boxing championship. Summers were spent fishing in Alaska on his father’s fishing boat the “Sefora”. Upon graduating in 1953 he married Karen Dahlberg and joined the Navy; serving on the USS Nereus a Navy Submarine Tender.

After his service he settled into the home he built in Meadowdale and in 1958 joined the Seattle Fire Department working at Fire Station 31, moving to Fire Station 18 before retiring in 1982.

In 1968 Ed married Sharon Cotter and with her children; the combined family started a new life.

They moved to the “ranch” in what is now Mill Creek. In retirement he and his wife, Sharon moved to the Chiwawa River in Eastern Washington. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, the Mariners, Seahawks and Water Volleyball, among other things. They became snowbirds; living in Eastern Washington and Surprise, Arizona, later moving to Marysville.

Though many of his high school friends he grew up with moved on, amazingly they remained close, staying in touch via email and the annual “Edmonds Old Settlers Picnic”.

Our lives will never be same without him.

Survivors include his wife; Sharon, children; Chris (Mike) Karr; Dwayne (Kim) Deiner; Mark Deiner; Cathie (Barney) McGrady; Kevin Deiner; Grandchildren; Shanna (Jens Aure) Karr; Jason (Virginia) Deiner; Tracy (Lonnie) Eager; Anthony (Heather) Deiner; Ryan Johnson; Samantha (Gabriel) Rodriguez; Great Grandchildren; Taylor Karr, Mason Karr, Gabriel Deiner, Isabel Deiner, Tabitha Deiner, Makenzie Brandel, Emma Deiner, Jessica Warrick, Charlotte Johnson, Achilles Goulet and Lanie Rodriguez, Heather (Matt) Oldziey, Kristen Deiner, Trevor Deiner; sisters, Lavonne (Frank) Martin; Linda (Jack) Burkhead and brother, Gary (Linda) Deiner.

Grandson Michael Justin Karr and Karen Dahlberg preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on February 3rd; 12:30 pm

First Baptist Church of Everett

1616 Pacific Ave.

Everett, Washington 98201

Parking is across the street from the church (east side of Wetmore)