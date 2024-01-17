Effort to recall Lynnwood Councilmember Josh Binda fails to gather enough signatures

An effort to recall City Councilmember Josh Binda failed to garner enough signatures to move forward. Of the 2,416 signatures required to add a recall option on the 2024 ballot, only 1,050 were gathered.

The recall effort, led by Diodato Boucsieguez, surfaced in March 2023 following a series of public incidents that drew significant criticism of Binda and his actions.

Binda was fined $500 by the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) for using $2,913.09 of his campaign funds for personal use. The PDC also fined Binda for two instances where he failed to submit his financial disclosure paperwork as required by state law. Binda did not pay either fine and, after a July hearing, was ordered to pay the full $1,250 owed to the agency or face an additional $300 fine.

Binda also received backlash when he filmed a video in the Lynnwood council chambers about his then-upcoming Love Conquers All tour. When it was uncovered that Binda had been paid over $20,000 for his speaking tour, he was accused of using his status as a councilmember and city property for personal gain. While he initially denied the accusation, Binda later signed a settlement agreement with the City of Lynnwood that confirmed the transgression with the stipulation that it was a result of ignorance instead of malice.

Recall organizers also focused on Binda’s conduct at meetings, absences from city council meetings, a shirtless photo he posted to Instagram promoting his speaking tour at Washington state chools and a public dispute over his reimbursement for a League of Cities conference in Washington D.C.

Binda and his supporters pushed back against these accusations. The NAACP of Snohomish County began an investigation of Binda’s treatment in May 2023. Preliminary results indicated that City of Lynnwood officials and the news media treated Binda differently from other city councilmembers and he was unfairly targeted because of his race and age.

In a statement responding to the recall effort’s failure, Binda said the attempt was “a targeted effort to undermine [his] position as the youngest BIPOC elected official in state history.”

“I am relieved that this distracting chapter is finally behind us… I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood beside me during this challenging time. Your unwavering support has reinforced my resolve to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of our community. Together, we will build a brighter future for Lynnwood,” Binda said.

Boucsieguez did not immediately respond to Lynnwood Today’s request for a comment on the failed recall attempt.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis