Eight displaced in Lynnwood-area apartment fire

One man sustained minor injuries in an early Saturday morning apartment fire north of Lynnwood, South County Fire said.

The fire was reported at 4:13 a.m. in the 15300 block of Highway 99, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. Flames were coming from an apartment near the center of the one-story building and the apartment occupants were outside when South County Fire crews arrived. They had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters transported the injured man to the hospital. There were no other injuries.

The fire damaged three apartments and displaced at least six people. Support 7 and Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. The cause is undetermined at this time.