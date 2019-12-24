Eight professionals join Leadership Snohomish County’s Board of Directors

Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing sustainable, county-specific leaders to strengthen communities, has welcomed eight new members to its Board of Directors. The candidates were approved by the current board and begin the three-year term in 2020.
They are:
Annie Cole
Snohomish County
Denise Gregory Wyatt
Everett Community College
Jamyang Dorjee
Community Transit
Jessica Wallace
Edmonds Community College
Joel Taylor
The Boeing Company
Penny Yates
Childstrive
Sumit Karn
Washington State University
Tina Baumgartner
Marketing & Communications Professional
Leadership Snohomish County was launched in 1997 with a single class of 23 participants graduating in 1998. Since then, it has expanded to include three classes, continuing leadership development workshops, community events, and an alumni community of 800-plus graduates.