Elderly woman dies in Lake Serene house fire

A woman in her late 80s died in a house fire in the Lake Serene area north of Lynnwood overnight.

According to South County Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, neighbors called 911 at 12:37 a.m. after they heard an alarm sounding and discovered flames coming from the house next door. South County Fire crews arrived to find the back of the single-story house in the 3500 block of Serene Way engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told firefighters they believed the resident was still inside, Hynes said. Crews quickly made entry and found the woman. She was unconscious when they brought her out of the burning house. Firefighters performed CPR, but were unable to revive her and she died at the scene.

Firefighters from South County Fire, Mukilteo Fire and Everett Fire responded and had the fire under control within about 20 minutes. One South County Fire firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started. Firefighters kept the fire mostly contained to rooms on the back of the house, but there is heavy smoke damage throughout the structure, Hynes said.