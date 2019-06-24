Election 2019: Ashkan Amouzegar, seeking election to Lynnwood City Council Position 4

The primary election is set for Aug. 6, and there are multiple candidates running for Lynnwood City Council positions. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Ashkan Amouzegar is running for the council’s Position 4 seat, which is currently held by Councilmember Shirley Sutton. Sutton has filed to run against Position 7 incumbent Shannon Sessions.

Amouzegar is a City of Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner and one of six candidates seeking Position 4. The others are Van AuBuchon, Jim Smith, Diodato Boucsieguez, Naz Lashgari and James Rutherford.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish during your time on council?

Amouzegar: I am running for Lynnwood City Council Position 4 because I want to be a voice for our community. Mayor Nicola Smith’s call to action for emerging leaders and the expression, “Be the change you wish to see in the world…” are my inspirations to become a future leader in the city I decided to live in. I am running because currently there is only one person of color on the city council and we need to change that to better represent the demographics of our diverse city. I am also excited to see how our city will evolve and the legacy we will create.

Anything I hope to accomplish will begin with having effective and mutually-supportive relationships with various groups — residents, voters, community groups, elected officials and other government agencies. I will strengthen the qualities of Lynnwood that lead people to make the decision to live here. Lynnwood is a dynamic and safe community with a small town feel. I will support Mayor Smith’s 2018-2022 Strategic Plan to create a stronger community, and a legacy for the future will maintain and support trust between residents and the city with transparency, honesty and an invitation for increased citizen engagement. I want to ensure that our community is heard and I want to be the voice for the changes that are coming to Lynnwood. Being elected to serve is a privilege, and getting there, will be an accomplishment in and of itself.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Amouzegar: My 10-year vision starts with continued execution of Mayor Smith’s four-year strategic plan, which led the way forward, and embracing the opportunities that come with growth. Elements of my vision include supportive, balanced re-development with citizen engagement. I support transit-oriented development to improve traffic, safety and livability. I also see Lynnwood as a community that is hospitable and welcoming with racially and culturally-appropriate platforms for people to engage. It is critical that we maintain a robust financial strategy, or policies, that support a fortress balance sheet. Transformation takes time and with patience, we will move Lynnwood forward.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Amouzegar: First, we must acknowledge and accept that our city has too many residents without safe and stable housing. Then, we embrace the issue, and the people experiencing homelessness, to work to lift people out of houselessness. We respond with dignity and urgency. The most immediate to start is with youth to break the cycle, so our youth don’t enter into houselessness as adults as a norm. We also need supportive intervention options.

Connecting people experiencing homelessness to safe and stable housing allows the opportunity to address health, behavioral and dependency issues. I propose a three-point strategy focused on holistic, wrap around services. First, we start by engaging key individuals from the homeless and housing community, law enforcement, emergency responders and other familiar with the crisis. This will help reduce the stigma that people face experiencing homelessness. Lastly, we can remove barriers to housing by strengthening partnerships between housing and healthcare providers. Connecting people experiencing homelessness to safe and stable housing allows the opportunity to address health, behavioral and dependency issues to support people on their journey to recovery. By creating more equitable options and pathways, all Lynnwood residents can have a place at the table.

Q: What experience would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Amouzegar: Currently, I am in management at JP Morgan Chase where my leadership has inspired and gained respect across multiples lines of business and the public. I am a leader on our company’s regional diversity council and also a member of the internal affinity groups for Black Organization for Leadership Development and Women on the Move. After nearly 20 years of success working on diversity initiatives in the private sector, including chairing the national LGBTQ affinity group for a global banking firm, I wanted to make an impact to his civic community and in February 2019, I was appointed as a commissioner on Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board and now I hope to bring my experiences, and my excitement, to city hall itself.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Amouzegar: I plan to involve residents in our city’s decision-making process through inclusive outreach and public engagement, which support our democratic principles. We accomplish this by building relationships in the community, creating welcoming platforms, increasing accessibility, maintaining a presence in the community and by partnering with diverse organizations to eliminate and bridge gaps. We will make better decisions when we include and involve our residents.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Amouzegar: We can support the effects of light rail through transit-oriented development. Cities across the country — and globally — have successfully integrated light rail into their communities, and we can learn from these predecessors. Lynnwood will need to manage the growth at an appropriate pace to address things like traffic, pedestrian and bike safety. There will be economic gains with the anticipated growth and the city can review opportunities to invest in its own infrastructure. I will support a community outreach program to educate and increase awareness around light rail and engaging resident in what solutions do they want for their city.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Amouzegar: I will continue to support Mayor Smith’s strategic plan that focuses on strong financial reserves and pursuing appropriate business opportunities to generate revenue with proven outcomes that are cost effective and have a return on investment. The plan also includes balanced spending on infrastructure that will support the growth and future of Lynnwood. There is opportunity to increase living-wage jobs in Lynnwood and I propose reviewing the possibility of earned income tax credits at the city level rather than living-wage ordinances. This is a topic that needs more dialogue to fully explore income reform and improving outcomes to workers and families in our city, which in turn, contributes to the financial stability of Lynnwood.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

Amouzegar: For a quiet moment, I like Scriber Lake or Hall Lake early in the morning. I enjoy G Mart in north Lynnwood for interesting Korean snacks. I also like to walk Alderwood Mall, because of its nostalgia to a time when malls were social gathering places and Daiso is a fun store. For relaxation, I like Q Sauna; also in north Lynnwood. I can be found on any given tennis court on sunny days or running on the treadmill on rainy days at LA Fitness.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

Amouzegar: We have an opportunity this election for better representation on Lynnwood City Council that reflects our diverse community. There is only one person of color on council right now, and I want to challenge and change that dynamic.

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign? (website and other contact information if applicable)

Amouzegar: Visit my campaign website, https://lynnwoodforward.com/electashkan/ or via email at [email protected]