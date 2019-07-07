Election 2019: City Council candidate Altamirano-Crosby leads in fundraising

With less than a month to go before the Aug. 6 primary election, campaign finance reports from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on fundraising shows one Lynnwood City Council candidate — Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — has more than doubled her campaign contributions over the past two weeks. Altamirano-Crosby reported $4,598, up from $1,950 in our last report.

So far, none of the other candidates for any city council position have reported contributions to the PDC.

In the race for Edmonds School Board of Directors positions, Jennifer Cail (District 3) reported $1,100 in contributions, up from zero two weeks ago, and Nancy Katims (District 5) saw an increase of $1,500, from $3,341 to $4,841. Reported contributions for Carin Chase (Position 1) remained at $155 while none of the other positions reported any fundraising so far. Director Positions 3 and 5 will appear before voters on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Even though each position represents a specific district, they appear on the ballot for all voters.

In the race for South County Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners, Nick Gullickson (District 2) was the only commission candidate to report any new fundraising, with $1,270 raised.

For a breakdown of the source of these contributions, click the “more details” link in the accompanying chart.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state PDC. According to PDC rules, those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $,5000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website: www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.