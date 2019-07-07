Election 2019: City Council candidate Altamirano-Crosby leads in fundraising

With less than a month to go before the Aug. 6 primary election, campaign finance reports from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on fundraising shows one Lynnwood City Council candidate — Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — has more than doubled her campaign contributions over the past two weeks. Altamirano-Crosby reported $4,598, up from $1,950 in our last report.

So far, none of the other candidates for any city council position have reported contributions to the PDC.

In the race for Edmonds School Board of Directors positions, Jennifer Cail (District 3) reported $1,100 in contributions, up from zero two weeks ago, and Nancy Katims (District 5) saw an increase of $1,500, from $3,341 to $4,841. Reported contributions for Carin Chase (Position 1) remained at $155 while none of the other positions reported any fundraising so far. Director Positions 3 and 5 will appear before voters on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Even though each position represents a specific district, they appear on the ballot for all voters.

In the race for South County Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners, Nick Gullickson (District 2) was the only commission candidate to report any new fundraising, with $1,270 raised.

For a breakdown of the source of these contributions, click the “more details” link in the accompanying chart.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state PDC. According to PDC rules, those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $,5000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website: www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.

City of Lynnwood campaign financials as of 07-06-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY, JULIETA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $4598.00 $198.00 $0.00 Click for Details
AMOUZEGAR, ASHKAN CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
AUBUCHON, VAN D. CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
BOUCSIEGUEZ, DIODATO A. CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
COELHO, NICK CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
GRAZIANI, ROSAMARIA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
HURST, GEORGE (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
LASHGARI, NAZ CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MAE, MAGGIE CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
RUTHERFORD, JAMES CITY COUNCIL POS 4       Financials unavailable
SCHIRLE, DAVID CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SESSIONS, SHANNON L. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SMITH, JIM CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SUTTON, SHIRLEY (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

 

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 07-06-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
AUVE, D.P. III (CASEY) DIRECTOR DIST 5       Financials unavailable
CAIL, JENNIFER DIRECTOR DIST 3 $1100.00 $2450.00 $0.00 Click for Details
CHASE, CARIN (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $155.00 $1093.72 $0.00 Click for Details
GRAVES, RORY DIRECTOR DIST 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
HUNNEWELL, LISA DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KATIMS, NANCY K. DIRECTOR DIST 5 $4841.95 $320.20 $0.00 Click for Details
LINDGREN, BOE DIRECTOR DIST 3       Financials unavailable
NOBLE, GARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
REDRUP, RINA MAILE DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
RUTLEDGE, ALVIN JR. DIRECTOR DIST 1       Financials unavailable
SCHULTZ, MARY DIRECTOR DIST 3       Click for Details

 

South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 07-06-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
HIKEL, TED COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
TEOFILAK, CHRIS COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
GULLICKSON, NICHOLAS COMMISSIONER DIST 2 $1270.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
URBAN, GREG COMMISSIONER DIST 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
ENGELHARD, ANDREW C. COMMISSIONER DIST 3       Financials unavailable
LAURENCE, MARK COMMISSIONER DIST 3       Financials unavailable
CHAN, DAVID F. (I) COMMISSIONER DIST 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
CHIAFALO, BRET COMMISSIONER DIST 4 $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
DONAGHY, BRANDY COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KENNY, JIM (I) COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

