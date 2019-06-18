Election 2019: David Schirle, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 5

With the primary election set for Aug. 6, Lynnwood City Council candidates appearing on the ballot are kicking their election campaigns into gear. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We will post these as we receive them so readers can learn more about the candidates.

David Schirle is running for Lynnwood City Council position 5 against two other candidates — Rosamaria Graziani and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. Position 5 is currently held by Councilmember Ben Goodwin, who has decided not to seek re-election.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish during your time on council?

Schirle: The problems we face as a community are on the nightly news. Hard to ignore them and it is easy to be critical. For me “just” voting was no longer an option. Getting elected to the city council will give me an opportunity to apply my life experiences for the great good of the community.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Schirle: A better question would be what the 10-year or five-year expectation of the voters of Lynnwood city, not what I want. It really is not about what I want. It is about what the voters and the community want. Now, I am talking with anyone and everyone in the community to get a sense of what the voters want. It is going to take a lot of work to stay in touch with the voters if I get elected.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Schirle: Lets first define the issue. The problems have been mislabeled as “homelessness,” as if that is the real problem and just find a roof and food is going to solve everything. There are four problems, each requiring its own solution and this is not just the government’s job to fix. The problems are addiction, mental health, “real” homelessness and associated public safety “criminal actions.”

To solve the addiction those on drugs must want to get off the drugs. People with mental health issues who are not hurting themselves or others are not the problem, but there are those living on the streets who are not coping well. These citizens need our help and should not be on the streets where they get hurt or hurt others. Mental health issues are more a county and state problem. There are people on the street living in their car or literally on the street. Their problem will be solved with a place to stay, food and a job. Here government and non-government agencies can really make a difference and are.

Q: What experience would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Schirle: I have skills in planning, problem solving and working in cooperation with others, gained from my marriage, raising children, my profession as a doctor, business owner and serving in the military.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Schirle: This is a long process and must continue after candidates are elected. Communication via emails, Facebook, other social media and just plain talking to everyone you see everyday. Holding public forums is a great idea. I believe that if you are elected, you must continue to act like you are campaigning, not to get re-elected but to stay in touch with the voters.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Schirle: Have a plan. It appears they do not have one?

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Schirle: Make sure that every dollar is spent wisely. This means going out to each department and seeing how the money is spent. This not just a “paper” exercise.

To learn more about the candidate, visit www.docforcitycouncil.com