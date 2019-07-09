Election 2019: Diodato Boucsieguez, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 4

With the primary election set for Aug. 6, there are multiple candidates running for Lynnwood City Council positions. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We will post these as we receive them.

Diodato Boucsieguez is running for the open Position 4 seat on the council. He is a part-time barista and graduated from University of Washington with a triple major in science, history and communications. Two years ago, Boucsieguez ran an unsuccessful campaign for 32nd District state representative. He is one of six candidates vying for Position 4 — including Van AuBuchon, Jim Smith, Naz Lashgari, Ashkan Amouzegar and James Rutherford.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish during your time on council?

Bouscieguez: I’m running because I see a need for new and fresh leadership in the city council. The city council doesn’t exist to fix broad socio-economic issues but the everyday problems people face at the local level. Things like addressing so-called small issues like potholes, putting in green spaces throughout the city, easing the permit process, etc. I hope to make the people of Lynnwood’s lives’ easier not harder by working on such issues. My most worthy accomplishment would be for it to be said that I worked hard for the people and that I tried to make the city a better place for all of Lynnwood’s residents.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Bouscieguez: I don’t have a 10-year plan for Lynnwood. I have been canvassing the city for some time and my job as a potential city councilman is to listen to my constituents to hear what they want their city to look like in 10 years. I will fight for the people and what they want. The people of Lynnwood ardently reject the plan for our community to become “Seattle North” and to inherit the urban problems a big city has. I’m skeptical of any candidate that says they have a 10-year plan without consulting the people.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Bouscieguez: As someone who used to be homeless, I understand how multifaceted an issue it is. There are different solutions to those who are victims of circumstance, drug addicts, alcoholics, mental illness, etc. We have to nip this problem in the bud before it gets to Seattle levels but the city cannot go it alone. I advocate for coordinating with local, county, and state agencies in addition to private organizations and charities that specialize in treating subsets of homeless individuals as part of a broader area initiative to combat homelessness.

Q: What experience would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Bouscieguez: I have never held elected office in my life. I am, admittedly, a political novice. I’m independent and not beholden to the interests of a major party nor a big name in politics; I’m simply a part-time barista hoping to make his city a better place to live. What I lack in experience in political administration I make up for in my passion for local governance. It wasn’t until a few years ago that I became more interested in local politics and invested in the future of the city. I started to see how great an impact Seattlelization was having upon Lynnwood and realized how untenable that was to the people who live here. People who’ve lived here for decades, families, retirees, small businesses and renters — such as myself — being priced out because of high property and sales taxes imposed upon us by the city council changing the character of the community. All of that inspired me to run. This is my experience; it shapes who I am and who I’ll be if I have the honor of being elected to city council.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Bouscieguez: A city councilman’s primary duty and responsibility is to address the everyday problems that affect real people, not broad socio-economic problems. Thus, I’m committed to making myself as accessible as possible to Lynnwood residents. This includes prompt responsiveness to email queries, continuing to make council meetings open to the public, and, most importantly of all, listening to the concerns of Lynnwood residents so as best to address issues as they arise.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Bouscieguez: It is vital that we prepare Lynnwood’s roads and infrastructure for the coming traffic and ensure there is adequate housing available for future residents. The type of roads that Lynnwood has is currently not prepared for high density traffic. They gradually need to be replaced in order to handle the coming traffic. Housing for the new arrivals must be built and housing zones must be established without compromising the integrity of the community by pricing out — via high property and sales taxes — lower income people and the middle class, some of whom have lived in Lynnwood before we were even a city.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Bouscieguez: We have to ensure that the city council and mayor’s office are spending public funds in a responsible and efficient manner. If Lynnwood residents are going to be charged high property and sales taxes we must at least ensure the money is being spent well. Sadly, that isn’t the case. High property and sales taxes are damaging and hurtful to small businesses. I advocate for lowering property and sales taxes to benefit small businesses who get to stay in Lynnwood in addition to lower income people and the middle class.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

Bouscieguez: My favorite places are the parks. I love the sound of water and serenity that nature inspires in me. I reside near Scriber Lake Park and I love seeing the baby chicks following their mother on the water and on the ground during spring.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

Bouscieguez: I may not have lived in Lynnwood as long as many people have, but I’m proud to call it my home. I love the fact that it’s a bedroom community where families and the middle class can live, thrive, and survive in relative peace and harmony. As Seattle grows, it affects Lynnwood because high taxes will migrate north. Gradually, people will be priced out, the character of the city will change, and the Lynnwood we know now will be unrecognizable. Lynnwood can be a more modern city and progress is good but not if we sacrifice our identity as a community. I’m fighting for the middle class, retirees, small businesses and families who deserve to stay in the community they call home and in which they grew up.

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign? (website and other contact information if applicable)

Bouscieguez: I am canvassing pretty much everyday so you’re apt to run into me with a flyer in one hand and a hand out to shake in the other. My stances on issues are elucidated at my Facebook campaign page Diodato Boucsieguez for Lynnwood City Council. To reach me for questions or for more information on where I stand on particular issues contact me through the campaign page’s Facebook messenger or through my email [email protected].