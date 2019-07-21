Election 2019: Edmonds School Board of Directors candidate interviews

Trying to decide who to vote for in the 2019 Edmonds School Board of Directors primary elections? We’ve provided below the link to each of the candidate Q&A interviews we received from those running in the August primary. In addition, a reminder that we will be hosting a primary election forum for school board candidates this Wednesday, July 24, at the Lynnwood Library, starting at 6:30 p.m. The session will be videotaped and posted here later for those who can’t make it.

Even though each school board candidate is running to represent a particular district, voters district-wide vote for all candidates.

Casey Auve, District 5

Jennifer Cail, District 3

Rory Graves, District 3

Lisa Hunnewell, District 5

Nancy Katims, District 5

Gary Noble, District 3

Rina Redrup, District 5

District 3 candidates Boe Lindgren and Mary Schultz did not respond to our questionnaire.