Election 2019: Few changes in fundraising as primary election ballots arrive

Registered voters should have received in their mailboxes election ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election. Here are latest campaign finance reports from the Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Among the highlights: Lynnwood City Council Position 5 candidate Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and City Council Position 7 incumbent Shannon Sessions each reported increases in their fundraising compared to last week. Altamirano-Crosby showed $7,751 in campaign contributions, up from $6,868 in our last report. And City Council Position 7 incumbent Shannon Sessions reported fundraising of 3,635, up from $2,775.

Altamirano-Crosby is running against David Schirle and Rosamaria Graziani for Position 5 while Sessions is facing Shirley Sutton (currently a Position 4 Councilmember but running now for Position 7) and Maggie Mae. All three positions will appear on the primary ballot, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election.

In the race for Edmonds School Board of Directors positions appearing on the primary ballot, the leading fundraiser continued to be Nancy Katims (District 5) with $6,653, up from $5,092 last week. Jennifer Cail (District 3) reported $5,063, compared to $1,200 last week. Director Positions 3 and 5 will appear before voters on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Even though each position represents a specific district, votes will vote for all director positions.

The South County Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners race, which is only before voters living in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County and in the City of Lynnwood, Nick Gullickson (District 2) reported $2,570 raised. Only voters in unincorporated areas and the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire Commissioner positions, and none of those positions will appear on the primary ballot.

For a breakdown of the source of these contributions, click the “more details” link in the accompanying chart.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $5,000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website:www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.