Election 2019: Filing, fundraising update for local candidates

With several candidates filing just under the wire to meet the May 17 deadline, local voters now have a complete slate of hopefuls to fill seats on the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace City Councils, and boards for the Edmonds School District, South County Fire and Rescue, and the Port of Edmonds.

While a few have not yet filed with the Public Disclosure Commission, more are adding their names each day to report ongoing fundraising, expenditures and debt.

Edmonds continues to show a four-way race for mayor, with Councilmember Kristiana Johnson joining the race to face off against fellow City Councilmembers Mike Nelson and Neil Tibbott. City Planner Brad Shipley rounds out the field. An August primary will narrow the choices to the top two vote getters, who will square off in November to see which will occupy the mayor’s office for the next four years.

In Lynnwood, multiple candidates have filed for Lynnwood City Council positions 4, 5 and 7, leaving position 6 as the only two-way race.  Again, an August primary will narrow the field to the two top vote-getters for these positions.

The only contested race in Mountlake Terrace is for position 7, with Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray both seeking that seat. Incumbents Steve Woodard, Laura Sonmore and Bryan Wahl are running unopposed.

With the departure of Benjamin Goodwin — who dropped out of the race — South County Fire and Rescue candidates are all in two-way contests for the various positions. Notably, Edmonds Chamber Executive Director Greg Urban is among the fire commission candidates, running against Nick Gullickson for position 2.

The two positions up for election for the Port of Edmonds are being sought by incumbents David Preston and Jim Orvis, both running unopposed.

A surprise last-minute entry in the Edmonds School Board race, Alvin Rutledge has filed to run against incumbent Carin Chase for position 1.

The following charts show the latest information on fundraising, expenditures and debt from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration website.

Along with covering the candidates and the issues throughout the upcoming campaign, My Edmonds NewsLynnwood Today and MLT News will help our readers ‘follow the money’ by providing regular updates from the PDC detailing campaign financials: How much is being contributed to each campaign and by whom, how much is being spent, and how much debt is being accumulated.

City of Lynnwood campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY, JULIETA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
AMOUZEGAR, ASHKAN CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
AUBUCHON, VAN D. CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
BOUCSIEGUEZ, DIODATO A. CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
COELNO, NICK CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
GOODWIN, BENJAMIN K. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
GRAZIANI, ROSAMARIA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
HURST, GEORGE (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
LASHGARI, NAZ CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MAE, MAGGIE CITY COUNCIL POS 7 Financials unavailable
RUTHERFORD, JAMES CITY COUNCIL POS 4 Financials unavailable
SCHIRLE, DAVID CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SESSIONS, SHANNON L. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SMITH, JIM CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
SUTTON, SHIRLEY (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
AUVE, D.P. III (CASEY) DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable
CALL, JENNIFER DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
CHASE, CARIN (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
GRAVES, RORY DIRECTOR DIST 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
HUNNEWILL, LISA DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KATIMS, NANCY K. DIRECTOR DIST 5 $1956.19 $231.46 $0.00 Click for Details
LINDGREN, BOE DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
NOBLE, GARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
REDRUP, RINA MAILE DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
RUTLEDGE, ALVIN JR. DIRECTOR DIST 1 Financials unavailable
SCHULTZ, MARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable
South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 06-01-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
GOODWIN, BENJAMIN (I) COMMISSIONER DIST 1 Withdrew 5/20/2019
HIKEL, TED COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
TEOFILAK, CHRIS COMMISSIONER DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
GULLICKSON, NICHOLAS COMMISSIONER DIST 2 Financials unavailable
URBAN, GREG COMMISSIONER DIST 2 Click for Details
ENGELHARD, ANDREW C. COMMISSIONER DIST 3 Financials unavailable
LAURENCE, MARK COMMISSIONER DIST 3 Financials unavailable
CHAN, DAVID F. (I) COMMISSIONER DIST 4 Click for Details
CHIFALO, BRET COMMISSIONER DIST 4 Click for Details
DONAGHY, BRANDY COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
KENNY, JIM (I) COMMISSIONER DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
City of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
BUCKSHNIS, DIANE M. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $650.00 $235.74 $0.00 Click for Details
CRANK, ALICIA CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $4400.00 $1549.89 $157.00 Click for Details
JOHNSON, LAURA A. CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $4914.92 $1105.38 $3908.02 Click for Details
JOHNSON, KRISTIANA MAYOR Financials Unavailable
MONROE, NATHAN C. CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
NAND, JENNA N. CITY COUNCIL POS 4 $2918.94 $557.39 $0.00 Click for Details
NELSON, MICHAEL J. MAYOR $23,439.68 $9654.94 $0.00 Click for Details
OLSON, VIVIAN A. CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $11,211.39 $5966.20 $0.00 Click for Details
PAINE, SUSAN M. CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $1171.78 $336.98 $2544.20 Click for Details
SHIPLEY, BRAD M. MAYOR $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
TIBBOTT, NEIL D. MAYOR $10,495.00 $1051.33 $0.00 Click for Details
WHITE, DIANA K. CITY COUNCIL POS 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 Financials unavailable
SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable
WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc.
ORVIS, JAMES W. (I) COMMISSIONER POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details
PRESTON, DAVID E (I) COMMISSIONER POS 2 $2,270.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

 

— By Larry Vogel

