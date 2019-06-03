Election 2019: Filing, fundraising update for local candidates

With several candidates filing just under the wire to meet the May 17 deadline, local voters now have a complete slate of hopefuls to fill seats on the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace City Councils, and boards for the Edmonds School District, South County Fire and Rescue, and the Port of Edmonds.

While a few have not yet filed with the Public Disclosure Commission, more are adding their names each day to report ongoing fundraising, expenditures and debt.

Edmonds continues to show a four-way race for mayor, with Councilmember Kristiana Johnson joining the race to face off against fellow City Councilmembers Mike Nelson and Neil Tibbott. City Planner Brad Shipley rounds out the field. An August primary will narrow the choices to the top two vote getters, who will square off in November to see which will occupy the mayor’s office for the next four years.

In Lynnwood, multiple candidates have filed for Lynnwood City Council positions 4, 5 and 7, leaving position 6 as the only two-way race. Again, an August primary will narrow the field to the two top vote-getters for these positions.

The only contested race in Mountlake Terrace is for position 7, with Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray both seeking that seat. Incumbents Steve Woodard, Laura Sonmore and Bryan Wahl are running unopposed.

With the departure of Benjamin Goodwin — who dropped out of the race — South County Fire and Rescue candidates are all in two-way contests for the various positions. Notably, Edmonds Chamber Executive Director Greg Urban is among the fire commission candidates, running against Nick Gullickson for position 2.

The two positions up for election for the Port of Edmonds are being sought by incumbents David Preston and Jim Orvis, both running unopposed.

A surprise last-minute entry in the Edmonds School Board race, Alvin Rutledge has filed to run against incumbent Carin Chase for position 1.

The following charts show the latest information on fundraising, expenditures and debt from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration website.

Along with covering the candidates and the issues throughout the upcoming campaign, My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLT News will help our readers ‘follow the money’ by providing regular updates from the PDC detailing campaign financials: How much is being contributed to each campaign and by whom, how much is being spent, and how much debt is being accumulated.

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 06-01-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. AUVE, D.P. III (CASEY) DIRECTOR DIST 5 Financials unavailable CALL, JENNIFER DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable CHASE, CARIN (I) DIRECTOR DIST 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details GRAVES, RORY DIRECTOR DIST 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details HUNNEWILL, LISA DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details KATIMS, NANCY K. DIRECTOR DIST 5 $1956.19 $231.46 $0.00 Click for Details LINDGREN, BOE DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable NOBLE, GARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details REDRUP, RINA MAILE DIRECTOR DIST 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details RUTLEDGE, ALVIN JR. DIRECTOR DIST 1 Financials unavailable SCHULTZ, MARY DIRECTOR DIST 3 Financials unavailable

City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 06-01-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 Financials unavailable SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-01-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. ORVIS, JAMES W. (I) COMMISSIONER POS 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details PRESTON, DAVID E (I) COMMISSIONER POS 2 $2,270.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

— By Larry Vogel