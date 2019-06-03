Election 2019: Filing, fundraising update for local candidates

With several candidates filing just under the wire to meet the May 17 deadline, local voters now have a complete slate of hopefuls to fill seats on the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace City Councils, and boards for the Edmonds School District, South County Fire and Rescue, and the Port of Edmonds.
While a few have not yet filed with the Public Disclosure Commission, more are adding their names each day to report ongoing fundraising, expenditures and debt.
Edmonds continues to show a four-way race for mayor, with Councilmember Kristiana Johnson joining the race to face off against fellow City Councilmembers Mike Nelson and Neil Tibbott. City Planner Brad Shipley rounds out the field. An August primary will narrow the choices to the top two vote getters, who will square off in November to see which will occupy the mayor’s office for the next four years.
In Lynnwood, multiple candidates have filed for Lynnwood City Council positions 4, 5 and 7, leaving position 6 as the only two-way race. Again, an August primary will narrow the field to the two top vote-getters for these positions.
The only contested race in Mountlake Terrace is for position 7, with Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray both seeking that seat. Incumbents Steve Woodard, Laura Sonmore and Bryan Wahl are running unopposed.
With the departure of Benjamin Goodwin — who dropped out of the race — South County Fire and Rescue candidates are all in two-way contests for the various positions. Notably, Edmonds Chamber Executive Director Greg Urban is among the fire commission candidates, running against Nick Gullickson for position 2.
The two positions up for election for the Port of Edmonds are being sought by incumbents David Preston and Jim Orvis, both running unopposed.
A surprise last-minute entry in the Edmonds School Board race, Alvin Rutledge has filed to run against incumbent Carin Chase for position 1.
The following charts show the latest information on fundraising, expenditures and debt from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration website.
Along with covering the candidates and the issues throughout the upcoming campaign, My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLT News will help our readers ‘follow the money’ by providing regular updates from the PDC detailing campaign financials: How much is being contributed to each campaign and by whom, how much is being spent, and how much debt is being accumulated.
|City of Lynnwood campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY, JULIETA
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|AMOUZEGAR, ASHKAN
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|AUBUCHON, VAN D.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|BOUCSIEGUEZ, DIODATO A.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|COELNO, NICK
|CITY COUNCIL POS 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GOODWIN, BENJAMIN K. (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GRAZIANI, ROSAMARIA
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|HURST, GEORGE (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|LASHGARI, NAZ
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MAE, MAGGIE
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|Financials unavailable
|RUTHERFORD, JAMES
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|Financials unavailable
|SCHIRLE, DAVID
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|SESSIONS, SHANNON L. (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|SMITH, JIM
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|SUTTON, SHIRLEY (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|AUVE, D.P. III (CASEY)
|DIRECTOR DIST 5
|Financials unavailable
|CALL, JENNIFER
|DIRECTOR DIST 3
|Financials unavailable
|CHASE, CARIN (I)
|DIRECTOR DIST 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GRAVES, RORY
|DIRECTOR DIST 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|HUNNEWILL, LISA
|DIRECTOR DIST 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|KATIMS, NANCY K.
|DIRECTOR DIST 5
|$1956.19
|$231.46
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|LINDGREN, BOE
|DIRECTOR DIST 3
|Financials unavailable
|NOBLE, GARY
|DIRECTOR DIST 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|REDRUP, RINA MAILE
|DIRECTOR DIST 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|RUTLEDGE, ALVIN JR.
|DIRECTOR DIST 1
|Financials unavailable
|SCHULTZ, MARY
|DIRECTOR DIST 3
|Financials unavailable
|South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 06-01-2019
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|GOODWIN, BENJAMIN (I)
|COMMISSIONER DIST 1
|Withdrew 5/20/2019
|HIKEL, TED
|COMMISSIONER DIST 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|TEOFILAK, CHRIS
|COMMISSIONER DIST 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GULLICKSON, NICHOLAS
|COMMISSIONER DIST 2
|Financials unavailable
|URBAN, GREG
|COMMISSIONER DIST 2
|Click for Details
|ENGELHARD, ANDREW C.
|COMMISSIONER DIST 3
|Financials unavailable
|LAURENCE, MARK
|COMMISSIONER DIST 3
|Financials unavailable
|CHAN, DAVID F. (I)
|COMMISSIONER DIST 4
|Click for Details
|CHIFALO, BRET
|COMMISSIONER DIST 4
|Click for Details
|DONAGHY, BRANDY
|COMMISSIONER DIST 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|KENNY, JIM (I)
|COMMISSIONER DIST 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|City of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|BUCKSHNIS, DIANE M. (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$650.00
|$235.74
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CRANK, ALICIA
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$4400.00
|$1549.89
|$157.00
|Click for Details
|JOHNSON, LAURA A.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|$4914.92
|$1105.38
|$3908.02
|Click for Details
|JOHNSON, KRISTIANA
|MAYOR
|Financials Unavailable
|MONROE, NATHAN C.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NAND, JENNA N.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 4
|$2918.94
|$557.39
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NELSON, MICHAEL J.
|MAYOR
|$23,439.68
|$9654.94
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|OLSON, VIVIAN A.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$11,211.39
|$5966.20
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|PAINE, SUSAN M.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 6
|$1171.78
|$336.98
|$2544.20
|Click for Details
|SHIPLEY, BRAD M.
|MAYOR
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|TIBBOTT, NEIL D.
|MAYOR
|$10,495.00
|$1051.33
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|WHITE, DIANA K.
|CITY COUNCIL POS 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|GAMON, CRYSTAL
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MURRAY, ERIN
|CITY COUNCIL POS 7
|Financials unavailable
|SONMORE, LAURA (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 6
|Financials unavailable
|WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 2
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|WAHL, BRYAN (I)
|CITY COUNCIL POS 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 06-01-2019
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|ORVIS, JAMES W. (I)
|COMMISSIONER POS 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|PRESTON, DAVID E (I)
|COMMISSIONER POS 2
|$2,270.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
— By Larry Vogel