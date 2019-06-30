Election 2019: George Hurst, seeking re-election to Lynnwood City Council Position 6

For those Lynnwood City Council positions with three candidates or more, the Aug. 6 primary election will narrow the choices to the top two vote getters. The winners of the primary election will then square off in the Nov. 5 general election. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about all of the candidates — including those will appear only on the general election ballot, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

Incumbent George Hurst is seeking re-election for Position 6 in a two-way race against Nick Coelho. The two will not appear on the primary ballot.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish during your time on council?

Hurst: This year I am running for re-election to the city council. During my first term I have concentrated on making Lynnwood safer through my work with Snohomish 911 and the creation of a Regional Fire Authority but my second term will have an additional set of priorities. I will work to develop policies that increase housing availability, I will create legislation that provides solutions for the homeless in our city and I will make sure business regulations and fees are changed to attract new businesses that will pay family wages. I believe city government has the most impact on the daily lives of citizens. It is my privilege to represent the residents of Lynnwood. I take this responsibility seriously, during my years on the City Planning Commission I never missed a meeting and I have only missed one Council meeting during my current term. This same commitment is reflected by my attendance record at the various county-wide boards I serve on while representing the city.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Hurst: In 10 years I envision Lynnwood as the largest city in South Snohomish County. The development of the City Center district will have created an attractive, active, walkable destination for residents and visitors arriving on the light rail train. An autonomous mini transit system within the city core will make the Alderwood Mall a short ride away and allow an easy return to the City Center district or the light rail station for visitors. An expanded convention center will bring in fascinating trade shows, concerts and theatrical shows. In 10 years the plans will be underway to reconfigure Scriber Lake into the “Green Lake” of Snohomish County. Exciting times are ahead for us.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Hurst: A large part of the homeless issue is a lack of available housing. The city needs to encourage a variety of housing choices. Right now our codes and ordinances actually discourage housing development. I am working to change those obstacles. The other part of homelessness will require an expansion of social resources to treat mental illness and addiction and enforcing laws for those who will not accept help. The plans for an expansion of the Lynnwood Justice Center that partners the Lynnwood police and the Lynnwood Jail with Community Health workers is a major step that I endorse and see as a priority for our city.

Q: What experience would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Hurst: During my next term I will continue to build on the relationships I have created with regional leaders. These relationships have grown over the last four years as I represent Lynnwood on the Community Transit Board, the Snohomish 911 Board, the Association of Washington Cities Legislative Priorities Committee and the Snohomish Emergency Radio Advisory Board.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Hurst: Citizen engagement is a real challenge. Many people are so busy with their daily lives that taking time to attend a council meeting is not a top priority. And there are residents who have honestly lost faith in the political process. I plan to find ways to consistently communicate through such modes as social media, and holding meetings in places that are more accessible both in location and time. I need to help our citizens realize that one of the best ways to influence decisions that are made at council meetings is to let your councilmembers know how you feel about an issue. Please contact us via email, phone, or if you can, attend the council meeting.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Hurst: The arrival of light rail will have a dramatic impact on our city. Right now the council is gathering information on how to increase the housing stock in Lynnwood. We cannot assume all the growth will be in the area known as the City Center district. Increasing housing options in our neighborhoods can be accomplished without disturbing the single family residential areas that are so important to the life of our city. The increase in traffic is a problem we all experience and the impact of the light rail station will be exponential during rush hour as buses go in and out of the station every 30 seconds and the estimated 20,000 commuter board the trains every day. I am working with Community Transit and Sound Transit as they are developing plans for swift bus lines that will run every 10 minutes. I also plan on making the advent of the autonomous vehicles a part of the traffic solution. I believe the best alternative to more traffic is for the city to attract companies who provide family wage jobs so that residents can live and work in a city that is walkable and safe. That is my goal.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Hurst: I have always been an advocate of only spending what the city gets in revenues. Unfortunately, this has not been the fiscal policy of the current administration. I have voted against the last two biennial budgets because they have reduced the general fund in order to balance the books. The first step to financial stability for Lynnwood is to make sure spending does not exceed the revenues that come from the taxes and fees that our residents pay. Right now the City of Lynnwood is seeing record levels of revenue, controlling expenses so that we do not exceed those revenues is a priority.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

My favorite place for a quiet conversation while sharing a cup of coffee is at the café in the Barnes and Noble bookstore. It sounds a little strange but I just feel a little smarter when surrounded by all those books. I think the Alderwood Mall is a great place, whatever the weather, to get my walking steps in, but I have to remind myself that a stop at the Dairy Queen kiosk will tend to negate that walk about. I often like to appreciate the heroes among us, so I frequently stop by the Veterans Museum at Heritage Park. Right now it is fairly small but the stories it tells are so much greater than the limited space of the displays.

