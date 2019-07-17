Election 2019: James Rutherford, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 4

With the primary election set for Aug. 6, there are multiple candidates running for Lynnwood City Council positions. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We will post these as we receive them.

James Rutherford is running for the open Position 4 seat on the council. He has lived in Lynnwood since 1968 and his late wife, Sharon, served for several years on the Lynnwood City Council. He is one of six candidates vying for Position 4 — including Van AuBuchon, Jim Smith, Naz Lashgari, Ashkan Amouzegar and Dio Boucsieguez.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

Rutherford: I’m running for office in hopes to keep Lynnwood a family community and to keep an eye on business development. All citizens of the city must be represented and have their voices heard. I hope to accomplish that through individual contact. I could promise the people I will control growth, improve traffic, give them low-cost housing and safety. I can’t do it alone!

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Rutherford: Looking to the future, I see much growth in Lynnwood as a fine family community. Lynnwood’s future growth will come from the influx of families and businesses. This will create a need for a strong health and welfare system as well as traffic control and public safety, there will also be a need for a strong economic base without higher taxes.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Rutherford: I believe in our city there are few real homeless people, we think those out there are beggars standing on a corner looking for handouts. Most of us think of the homeless as those that live in tents, in the woods, even under a bridge. I believe the true homeless are those that have had the misfortune of job loss or been evicted. Many don’t want help. Those that want help through my plan would have available through a short-lease small homes, apartments or facilities. They would get treatment with follow up and strong enforcement. All this would be available for those that wanted to improve. A place would be available for one year.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Rutherford: I have lived in Lynnwood since 1968 and watched the city grow. My wife and I worked to keep Lynnwood a great place to live and raise a family. While she was on the council we continued our work to improve our city. I feel with my management skills, honesty and integrity would be a plus for the city.

Q: How do you plan to involve the residents in the decision- making processes?

Rutherford: This is one of the toughest things to do because most citizens don’t care for meetings, but most will listen and talk with you. My plan is to listen to build their confidence to find out their thoughts.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will be accompanied by light rail in 2024?

Rutherford: Light rail will be the future, our city will need to review the streets and lighting system Population growth will be a little different. The city will need to review our space for families. We will need to look into a better bus service.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

Rutherford: The city was once very stable until the economic downturn in 2009. People were penalized with new taxes and fees. There needs to be a strong grip on spending without tapping our savings account, with an improved budgeting process.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

Rutherford: I spend much of my time at the Cliffhanger Restaurant, and play pinochle at the Glen Care retirement center.

Q: Anything you want to add?

Rutherford: I know the people will do what they believe is right for the city. I can only hope I’m the right one for the job. I hope our voters see the fluff in the candidates, things said they can’t produce.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

Rutherford: People can contact me through my email [email protected] or visit me at the Cliffhanger restaurant from 8:30-10:00 a.m. daily.