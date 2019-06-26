Election 2019: Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, seeking election to Lynnwood City Council Position 5

The primary election is set for Aug. 6, and there are multiple candidates running for Lynnwood City Council positions. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Julieta Altamirano-Crosby is campaigning for the council’s Position 5 seat, now held by council president Ben Goodwin, who has decided not to seek re-election. Crosby sits on the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Her primary election opponents are Rosamaria Graziani and David Schirle.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish during your time on council?

Crosby: Growing up, my family raised me with the values to always work hard, keep learning and give back to the community. Because of these values I was able to build a successful career as a researcher and became an awarded community leader. Now, I want to take the skills that I learned academically and professionally to keep Lynnwood a thriving community. Lynnwood needs leadership that can effectively manage growth — my entire professional life as a researcher has been about listening to those who are affected by change and growth, then partnering with them to the best resolution possible.

I want to ensure Lynnwood’s economic success and financial stability. I understand the return on investment that can be achieved if the community is involved. With a track record of leading successful collaborations between communities and government projects, I am uniquely prepared to lead Lynnwood as a city councilmember.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Crosby: Lynnwood will be a completely different city in 10 years. By that time, we will have the Lynnwood Link light rail and its advancement to the north will be underway. In addition to transit growth, our City Center district plans should be complete with significant additional employment and affordable housing growth and at least two new parks.

That’s why this election is so important; voters will have to judge a candidate’s ability to plan and understand the vision and strategy for this city. My vision for Lynnwood is to be a regional model of a sustainable, vibrant community with engaged citizens and an accountable government. I see Lynnwood thriving with safer, more walkable neighborhoods, strengthened partnerships with businesses and organizations that will ensure our financial stability and help us manage growth. My goal is to have Lynnwood residents have deeply-held pride in their neighborhoods, streets, and parks.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Crosby: I have worked for years finding housing for people from underrepresented communities and what I have learned is that this issue must be addressed as a regional, not a city issue. Because of this work, I have established positive working relationships with state and county representatives.

Lynnwood must have a seat at the table in discussions with both the county and state about different ways to approach these local safety issues that are caused by a national epidemic. As a regional leader, we will have to come together with our neighbors to find solutions.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Crosby: It has to be my dedication to doing the necessary research to determine the effects on people’s lives by the changes that are about to happen. This is a proven approach that I bring to all of my work, and the most important part of that is listening to people. After hearing and understanding their concerns, I develop partnerships and encourage collaboration that will address the issues behind each concern. This approach distinguishes my work, and is needed on city council as Lynnwood grows.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Crosby: First, we have to make the information about what is going on with the city more readily available. I am pleased to hear that funding to improve the city’s website has been approved. However, it is going to take more than social media, newsletters and meetings to get the word out, it’s going to take work.

What is needed is more one-on-one connections with our residents. We need council to go where the people are. I want to establish a one-stop shop for people who want to become involved with the city, whether it be through a block watch program, emergency preparedness, cultural events, running for office or volunteering, and assistance with needed services.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Crosby: The city needs to make opportunities for civic and public engagement, and a regional model for sustainability. By 2024 we need to have completed a series of significant infrastructure improvements, including new streets to accommodate the growth required by the Growth Management Act.

Lynnwood began planning for the growth in population over a decade ago with the City Center Master Plan. The plan is designed to direct the type and location of development to provide additional housing and employment opportunities in the city. I have already reviewed this plan but this plan needs to be updated to reflect current and future needs of the residents. The only way to do this is to do continuous research by listening to the needs and concerns of our community.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Crosby: During the past recent years, the city has made strides in improving financial stability by achieving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. It will take work to maintain this certification but maintaining this certification will be a priority for me. A solid reporting structure is needed for a transparent government that can ensure the validity of the city finances.

Even though the city has been awarded, the city still has a lot of financial issues to resolve and financial practices to improve. We have to diversify our revenue sources in new ways, to decrease the reliance and cost of taxes. This is where my experience in conducting research would be very valuable on council, I know what questions to ask and how to verify their response to ensure investment strategies have minimal risk and optimal reward.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

Crosby: It’s a common answer for a reason — my favorite place to spend time is in our neighborhood parks. It was a greatly rewarding experience for me to study the cultural anthropology of the South Lynnwood Park neighborhood. I was fortunate to connect with parents and children while conducting that study, and I made recommendations based on what they told me that they wanted to see in their neighborhood park. Those recommendations resulted in grants awarded to the city to put the people’s wishes in place.

People from all ethnicities and backgrounds come to enjoy the natural beauty of Lynnwood’s parks. Whether the kids play on the swings, or young people exercise on the fields, or families enjoy outdoor gatherings, it’s the sense of place that I love about Lynnwood.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

Crosby: The challenges facing the City of Lynnwood today points from all directions to one thing: growth. If you look at Lynnwood’s Strategic Plan for 2018-2022, all five priorities deal with growing the city to meet the future head-on, in anticipation of many challenges. Preparing for change is my field of expertise as a researcher. With a long track record of leading successful collaborations between community members and government projects, I would be honored if the people of Lynnwood choose me to serve them.

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign? (website and other contact information if applicable)

Crosby: Please feel free to visit my website at www.crosby4community.com or email me at [email protected].