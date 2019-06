Election 2019: Latest fundraising report for local races

This week’s update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on fundraising by local candidates shows one Lynnwood City Council candidate — Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — reporting campaign contributions of $1,950, up from zero last week.

Figures for the Edmonds School Board and South County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority remain unchanged since last week.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state PDC. According to PDC rules, those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $,5000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website: www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.

— By Larry Vogel