Weighing your choices for the 2019 Lynnwood City Council primary elections? We’ve provided below the link to each of the candidate Q&A interviews we received from those running in the August primary. In addition, we’ve included links to our video of the July 10 primary election candidate forum.

Position 4

Ashkan Amouzegar

Diodato Boucsieguez

Naz Lashgari

James Rutherford

Jim Smith

Video

Position 5

Julieta Altamirano-Crosby

Rosamaria Graziani

David Schirle

Video

Position 7

Shannon Sessions

Shirley Sutton

Video

Position 4 candidate Van AuBuchon and Position 7 candidate Maggie Mae did not respond to our questionnaire and did not participate in the candidate forum.