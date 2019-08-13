Election 2019: Lynnwood City Council, school board primary leaders stay on top in latest count

There were no surprises in the latest primary election results released Aug. 12 for Lynnwood City Council and Edmonds School Board races.

The top two vote getters in all primary positions will advance to the general election in November. Vote counts will be updated daily by the Snohomish County Elections Office as more mail-in ballots are received by the county elections office. The primary election will be certified by the county Aug. 20.

Former City Councilmembers Jim Smith — with 35% or 1,870 of the ballots cast so far — and Van AuBuchon (continuing in second place with 19% or 1,041 votes) were leading a field of six candidates vying for the open Position 4 seat on the council, according to updated election results. The top two vote getters in all primary races will advance to the general election in November. The primary election will be certified by the county on Aug. 20.

In the open Position 5 seat, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby was ahead with 42% (2,225 votes). Podiatrist David Schirle remained in second place with 35% of ballots cast so far (1,859). Rosamaria Graziani was in third place at 24% (1,261).

In the Position 7 council race, incumbent Shannon Sessions still had 47% (2,537 votes). Challenger Shirley Sutton, who currently holds Position 4 but chose instead to run for Sessions’ seat, pulled in 34% (1,810 votes).

In the race for Edmonds School Board of Director Position 3, incumbent Gary Noble had 44% of the vote (11,812 total) while challenger Rory Graves was in second place at 22% (5,930 votes). Challenger Jennifer Cail had 20% (5,321).

Cail issued a statement conceding the second-place finish to Graves, thanking both her supporters and the voters she spoke to during her campaign. “You shared so many of your stories with me, giving me a stronger idea of what I’m fighting for,” Cail said. “Although the results were not what I wanted, I have expanded my network so much and I can’t wait to continue as an advocate for students in our community in different ways.’

Also expressing her gratitude to the voters, Graves said she is “thankful for the opportunity to run in the general election.” She added she is “looking forward to speaking with voters in the coming months and am excited for the continued opportunity to discuss the issues that are important to you so that my platform can continue reflect the voice of our community.”

In Edmonds School Board Director Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 54% (13,764 votes). In second place is Lisa Hunnewell, who is maintaining her second-place finish with 21% (5,477 votes).

“I have learned a great deal in the process and have been so impressed by the community’s engagement as people reach out to me to better understand my position on the issues,” Hunnewell said. “I am excited for the months ahead and for the opportunity to demonstrate that I am the best candidate to elect for ESD Position 5.”

Rina Maile Redrup, in third place with 15% (3,849 votes) for Position 5, said she was glad she was able to use her platform “to bring important ideas to the table. It is my hope that these topics can continue to be a part of the conversation with the candidates and the rest of the school board as we move forward,” she added.

Lynnwood City Council

5,577 ballots, 20,534 registered voters, turnout 27.16%

Position 4

Naz Lashgari 901 16.81%

Jim Smith 1870 34.89%

James Rutherford 491 9.16%

Van AuBuchon 1041 19.42%

Ashkan Amouzegar 572 10.67%

Diodato Boucsieguez 469 8.75%

Write-in 16 0.30%

Position 5

David Schirle 1859 34.71%

Rosamaria Graziani 1261 23.54%

J. Altamirano-Crosby 2225 41.54%

Position 7

Shirley Sutton 1810 33.65%

Shannon Sessions 2537 47.16%

Maggie Mae 1014 18.85%