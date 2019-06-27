Election 2019: Rosamaria Graziani, candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 5

With the primary election set for Aug. 6, there are multiple candidates running for Lynnwood City Council positions. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We will post these as we receive them.

Rosamaria Graziani is a former city diversity commissioner who ran for Lynnwood City Council Position 3 two years ago, losing to Ruth Ross. This time around, she is campaigning for the Position 5 seat, which is currently held by Councilmember Ben Goodwin, who has decided not to seek re-election. Other candidates vying for the vacant Position 5 seat include David Schirle and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish during your time on council?

Graziani: I am running because I love Lynnwood. I live, work and have fun here. I think it has the potential to be a beacon of prosperity, where arts and culture flourish, businesses thrive and our neighbors and their families have a wonderful life in our beloved city, so full of natural beauty.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Graziani: My vision for Lynnwood is a city with safety and prosperity for all, that welcomes businesses with the best customer service imaginable, takes care of its residents, promotes public transportation, supports affordable housing and is committed to ecological sustainability so our beautiful corner of the world stays that way.

I see more high-rise buildings on the main arterials. I see a walkable city with a free looping bus service so residents can easily go shopping and take the bus or light train.

We need a Center for the Arts, city-wide festivals and more community events, like a Fourth of July picnic, so natives and newcomers can meet and celebrate our nation’s birthday together.

Our city hall should be the heart of our city, providing so many services that residents visit often. I propose concerts at city hall and an indoor playground in the lobby. One day a week, the business hours should be extended to 9 p.m., because we should serve our residents at their convenience, not ours.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Graziani: First of all, let’s remember almost 1/5 of our homeless are veterans, and they, especially, deserve our utmost respect. Chronically homeless people often suffer from mental health issues.

Many already qualify for Medicaid and Veterans Care, which cover addiction and mental health, but need help with paperwork, copays or transportation.

I propose hiring a social worker to help with this. I propose urban rest stops with showers, storage, mail service and a laundromat to help the most vulnerable. The social worker will be based here, where help is most needed.

Lynnwood currently spends $120,000+ a year on staff lunches and other non-essential expenses. This money can easily cover the costs associated with the social worker and urban rest stops.

Q: What experience would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Graziani: I have a law degree and am a long-time teacher. I’ve been a community advocate for 25 years. I volunteer 40 hours a week teaching math to low-income children, and English, GED and computer skills to adults. I’ve been doing this in Lynnwood for the last 10 years. I teach hundreds of residents a year, and I hear their stories, I learn about their struggles. They become family. Because of this constant interaction I literally have my finger on the pulse of the community. I know what they need and how to help. My calling in life is service.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Graziani: I propose a message board at 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West to communicate with the residents, and moving around the date and times of the council meetings to make it easier for more residents to attend. The city must provide services at the convenience of the residents.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Graziani: I propose a free looping bus service that goes through all the main arterials and brings people from the residential areas to the transit center and the light rail. One bus takes about 1,000 cars off the road a day, so this would really help. While this is being implemented, the city can arrange for ride shares to the transit center.

I am not in favor of more parking buildings. Each stall costs $25,000+ and it makes more sense to have a free looping bus. It generates employment and builds community, as people riding the bus get to know each other.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Graziani: Financial accountability is key. I’ve taught math for 30 years, so I know my way around numbers and budgets. Responsible and frugal use of taxpayer money is paramount. We should also contribute to our rainy-day fund, in case of emergencies. We should ensure revenues by making Lynnwood business friendly.

Also, we must not squeeze our residents dry. Lynnwood money goes around five times in the local economy, and this generates jobs and more prosperity.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

Graziani:

The parks are the real gems of Lynnwood. My friends of the Pilchuck Audubon Society and I organize monthly walks in parks and have a blast.

El Rinconcito Peruano on Highway 99, next to PetSmart, has the best seafood in town.

Zeek’s Pizza on 196 th Street Southwest has the best pizzas and salads.

Pho 36 on 36th Avenue West has wonderful soups.

Todo México and El Rinconsito have great Mexican food.

Talay Thai on 200 th Street Southwest has amazing Pad Thai.

King Tut’s falafel is to die for.

Kona Kitchen’s chicken tenders are the best I’ve had in my life.

Mediterranean Kitchen on 33 rd Avenue West has superb Middle-Eastern food.

Caffe Ladro is a frequent coffee stop before my evening classes.

Shari’s and Denny’s are great places to meet my friends or students when they need to talk late at night. I am thankful they are open 24 hours.

I always take my young friends to the McDonalds’ Playground on 196 th Street Southwest so they can exercise on rainy days. For a special celebration, I take them to Pump it Up on Highway 99.

I have to confess that I eat at the Costco food court at least once a week. I love the goodies and the price.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

Graziani: Homeowners on fixed incomes are being taxed out of their homes, and renters often have to move when the rent goes up. When residents move every year, there is no tight-knit community. Housing stability and the simple fact of knowing your neighbor help fight gangs and foster a sense of belonging, which strengthens the social fabric of our city.

We need more Section 8 housing. Developers are fooling the city by using the word “affordable” housing, but what we really need is low -ncome housing. Every apartment complex should dedicate 15 percent of its square footage to Section 8 housing to get a license. Period.

I experienced this system when I was teaching at Yale University in Connecticut, and it worked like a charm. My marble-lobbied high-rise building had dozens of Section 8 residents. The added advantage was that low-income people lived next door to wealthier neighbors, so there were fewer pockets of poverty. It wasn’t like the projects in New York.

Low-income residents should also be able to pay lower taxes and lower utilities. I propose:

Waiving the $40 transportation fee imposed by Lynnwood on car tabs

Relief from high taxes and expensive utilities

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign?

Graziani: Email me at [email protected].