Election 2019: Shirley Sutton, seeking election to Lynnwood City Council Position 7

The primary election is set for Aug. 6, and there are multiple candidates running for Lynnwood City Council positions. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Shirley Sutton currently holds the Position 4 seat on the Lynnwood City Council. She has decided not to seek re-election and has instead filed for incumbent Shannon Sessions’ Position 7 seat. She is also campaigning against local business owner Maggie Mae.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish

Sutton: I am running for election to continue the good work that I was voted to put in place for the betterment of our community residents. Also, to assist the city to accomplish the strategic plan that many of our community members contribute their thoughts and suggestions in making our city a welcoming and safe community to all who choose to live here in Lynnwood.

I have always based my decisions based on the greater good. In other words, what will benefit all our community members.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Sutton: The City of Lynnwood will be known for its forward thinking and implementation of change and be a role model and catalyst of change to other surrounding cities. Ten-year vision includes operation of light rail, a variety of different housing choices, healthy residents, solid community environment that is inclusive of city residents and visitors; strong economic base, living wage jobs, high completion of educational achievements of students, reducing carbon footprint, clean energy usage, known for the extended partnerships and collaborations with surrounding cities/agencies and a model to other cities to replicate.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how is it relevant to the position?

Sutton: I have served eight years on the State of Washington Homeless Commission, appointed by Gov. Lowry and Gov. Locke. The knowledge and connections at a state level is helpful to get advice and learning of funding sources available to assist those who are unsheltered. There is current discussion around the homeless issue and council and staff support a favorable resolution. Having served one term on the council, I gained knowledge and skills regarding local legislation, have collaborated with those who partner with the city and formed partnerships with community organizations that support the city vision and strategic plan.

I am an experienced director of an alternative program for high school incarcerated students and worked with the courts on diversion programs for youth. As a trained Dispute Resolution mediator, this experience lends to being able to resolve conflicts in a way to maintain the dignity and respect of those involved.

As a successful grant writer for homeless and foster student programs, these skills are continual called upon when connecting with agencies that serve these populations. I also created a homeless student program at high school and college levels which focused on homeless students and their families. The college program is still in place for students attending the local community college.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the city’s decision-making process?

Sutton: By supporting community outreach efforts through community involvement, holding forums/town halls, through articles in city published newsletter, magazines and participating in and supporting city initiated community events.

Q: What do you think the city needs to do to address the increased traffic congestion and population growth that will accompany light rail arriving in Lynnwood in 2024?

Sutton: The city has begun communication now with community residents to discuss what will be done to alleviate the traffic situations and support the increased population growth. Transit will add buses to assist to help ease car traffic in and around the city, new housing construction has begun, new pathways/trails have been developed to allow residents to bike/walk safely to their destinations within the city.

Q: What plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of the town?

Sutton: Seek suggestions from local businesses to discuss options to obtain living wage jobs. First priority is to monitor city budget so there will be no need to raise taxes. The City of Lynnwood currently has a 10.7 sales tax and many residents are not able to maintain their present living standards if taxes are increased. It is the city and council responsibility to ensure we keep our city financially solvent. Work with local sources like WorkSource, economic development agencies and local Lynnwood Chamber.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

Sutton: The City of Lynnwood is an eight-mile city and has very little vacant land to build on. An idea is to involve neighboring cities to discuss joint opportunities.

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign? (website and other contact information if applicable).

Sutton: Website is under construction. For campaign email address is [email protected].