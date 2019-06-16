Election 2019: South Snohomish County primary election candidate, fundraising updates

Here’s our latest look at the candidate filing and fundraising updates for those vying for the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace City Councils, and boards for the Edmonds School District, South County Fire and Rescue Fire Authority and the Port of Edmonds.

Not all those declaring for office have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $,5000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website: www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.

For those positions with three candidates or more, an Aug. 6 primary will narrow the choices to the top two vote getters, who will square off in the Nov. 5 general election.

In the races for Edmonds School Board of Directors, just one position has two candidates and won’t be on the August ballot: Alvin Rutledge has filed to run against incumbent Carin Chase for director of District 1. Other contested primary races include District 3, with incumbent Gary Noble facing challengers Jennifer Cail, Rory Graves and Boe Lindgren; and District 5, with Casey Auve, Lisa Hunnewell, Nancy Katims and Rina Redrup all seeking the position.

In Lynnwood, a last-minute switch in filings prior to the May 17 deadline means that Shirley Sutton, the city council incumbent for Position 4, is now running for Position 7 against incumbent Shannon Sessions. Six candidates are vying for what is now an open Position 4 seat, including former city councilmember Van AuBuchon, who originally lost his Position 7 seat to Sessions four years ago; former city councilmember Jim Smith; Diodato Boucsieguez, who ran unsuccessfully for 32nd District state representative two years ago; Naz Lashgari, a commissioner with the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission; Ashkan Amouzegar, also a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner; and James Rutherford.

In addition, two-term City Councilmember Ben Goodwin decided not to run for re-election to his Position 5 seat. Looking to fill that now-open position are Rosamaria Graziani, a former city diversity commissioner who ran for Lynnwood City Council Position 3 two years ago, losing to Ruth Ross; David Schirle, who ran unsuccessfully two years ago for 32nd District state representative; and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, who sits on the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs. Facing off against Sessions, in addition to Shirley Sutton, for Position 7 is Lynnwood business owner Maggie Mae.

Lynnwood City Council Position 6 is a two-way race, with incumbent George Hurst facing Lynnwood business owner Nick Coelho, and so will not appear on the primary ballot.

In the race for Edmonds mayor, City Councilmember Mike Nelson leads all four candidates in fundraising, having collected $24,377 as of June 15. Mayoral candidate and City Councilmember Neil Tibbott raised $12,770 as of that date, while mayoral hopeful and Edmonds City Planner Brad Shipley has raised $3,280. The fourth mayoral candidate, City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, has not reported any fundraising.

In the race for Edmonds City Council, as of June 15 Position 4 incumbent Diane Buckshnis reported raising $725 while her opponent, Jenna Nand, collected $2,918. Position 5 hopeful Alicia Crank raised $5,433 to $12,697 for opponent Vivian Olson. Position 6 candidate Susan Paine collected $4,835 compared to $6,630 for opponent Diana White. And Laura Johnson, running for Position 7, has raised $5,684 while opponent Nathan Monroe has collected $2,629.

The only contested race in Mountlake Terrace is for position 7, with Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray both seeking that seat in the general election. Incumbents Steve Woodard, Laura Sonmore and Bryan Wahl are running unopposed. No fundraising has been reported for any of the candidates so far.

South County Fire and Rescue Fire Authority Commission candidates are all in two-way contests for the various positions. Only voters in the City of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas will vote on Fire Authority positions, as the other cities contract with the South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services and as such don’t have seats on the commission.

The two positions up for election for the Port of Edmonds are being sought by incumbents David Preston and Jim Orvis, both running unopposed.

The following charts show the latest information on fundraising, expenditures and debt from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration website.

City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 06-15-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details