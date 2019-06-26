Election 2019: Wright launches Snohomish County Council re-election campaign

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright hosted a re-election campaign kickoff earlier this week at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

House Speaker Rep. John Lovick of the 44th District, who also served as Snohomish County Sheriff and County Executive, introduced Wright and praised her commitment to county residents.

“Stephanie always had tough questions and numbers in hand whenever I made a request,” said Lovick. “She cares about every dime and wants to know how communities will be impacted. She puts Snohomish County first.”

Wright took a portion of her speech to individually thank community leaders and partners for their work on community projects and endeavors.

“I am proud of my record of collaboration with local community leaders and partners,”said Wright, adding “There’s always more to do, more improvements that can be made, more ways to strengthen our communities, together.”

A Democrat, Wright represents District 3 on the Snohomish Council, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway. She faces two opponents on the Aug. 6 primary ballot: Meier G. Lowenthal and Willie Russell.