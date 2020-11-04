Election 2020: Lynnwood voters approving fire authority benefit charge; incumbent state legislators have comfortable leads in early returns

Incumbents were leading the way for state legislative races as the first day of general election returns were released at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters were also approving by a wide margin a benefit charge proposed by the South County Regional Fire Authority, which provides fire and emergency services to residents of Lynnwood and nearby unincorporated areas.

Here are the results so far:

State Legislative District 21, which includes parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Strom Peterson, a Democrat, received 66% of the vote (45,387) in initial returns, while challenger Brian Thompson, a Republican, had 34% (22,955) of first-day returns.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lillian Ortiz-Self, a Democrat, garnered 68% of the initial votes (46,087) cast in the race Tuesday, leading Republican challenger Amy Schaper, who earned 32% (21,956) of votes in the fist-day vote count.

State Legislative District 32, which includes parts of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Cindy Ryu received 72% of the early vote, leading challenger and former Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton, who garnered 26% in Tuesday’s returns, Both candidates are Democrats.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lauren Davis, a Democrat, had 79% of the early vote, easily outdistancing GOP challenger Tamara Smilanich.

In other races of interest:

– Marko Liias — a 21st District State Senator from Lynnwood, was trailing Denny Heck in the statewide race for the open Lt. Governor seat. Both men are Democrats.

– In the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Lynnwood, incumbent Rick Larsen, a Democrat, was winning easily over Republican challenger Timothy S. Hazelo

– In the race for Snohomish Superior Court Judge Position 8, Cassandra Lopez Shaw was leading Robert Grant. – For Public Utilities District No. 1 Commissioner District 1, incumbent Sidney (Sid) Logan was ahead of challenger Rob Toyer. – Voters statewide were approving Referendum 90, which mandates comprehensive sex education in every Washington state public school by 2022. See our earlier story here. – Voters living within the Lynnwood city limits or in southwest Snohomish County unincorporated areas were approving a benefit charge that would change the way property owners pay for emergency services. The measure – sponsored by the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) — would replace a portion of the fire levy now paid by the RFA’s residential and commercial customers with a charge based on the size and use of a structure, instead of its assessed value. Voters in the city limits of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier would not be impacted by the charge as those cities receive emergency services through a contract with South County Fire. Learn more here.

You can see full election returns for all races here. The next set of returns will be released at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.