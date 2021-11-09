Election 2020: Sutton continues to lead Coelho in Position 1 council race

Shirley Sutton increased her lead slightly — to 98 votes — over Nick Coelho in the Lynnwood City Council Position 1 race, according to Monday’s general election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office.

A former Lynnwood city councilmember, Sutton had 50.40% of the vote (3,541) as of Monday, compared to 49% for Coelho (3,443) in the latest count. Sutton led by 93 votes in Friday’s returns.

In the race for Lynnwood mayor, Christine Frizzell had 3,848 votes or 53.55%, continuing to lead fellow Councilmember Jim Smith, who had 3,308 votes or 46.03%.

For the remaining city council races, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker was still ahead of opponent Naz Lashgari, with 54.57% of the vote in Monday’s returns, to 45.03% for Lashgari. For council Position 3, Josh Binda still led Lisa Utter, with 52.95% of the vote to Utter’s 45.58%.