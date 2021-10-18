Election 2021: As ballots begin arriving in mailboxes, a reminder of voter resources

Now that Lynnwood voters are receiving their Nov. 2 general election ballots in the mail, we wanted to provide a reminder of some resources to help you research the candidates:

Our Election 2021 page includes links to our debates with candidates for Lynnwood City Council and mayoral races as well as questionnaires and statements from a range of candidates, from school board to hospital district to port commission.

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County conducted audio and video interviews with candidates and those are available here.

Snohomish County mailed a printed voter’s pamphlets with candidate statements, and that is also available online.

Voters can register or update an existing registration online at www.votewa.gov or by mail through Monday, Oct. 25. After Oct. 25, voters can continue to register or make updates as well as vote in-person until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the county auditor’s office in Everett or at an accessible voting site.

Voters are encouraged to return their voted ballot early. By returning ballots early, voters can ensure their vote will be included in the first results released on election night. Several options are available for returning a ballot – through a ballot drop box, at an accessible voting site, or by mail (postage paid).

Voters returning their ballot through the mail should check the last collection time on the postal box to ensure their ballot will be postmarked no later than Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters return their ballot a few days before Election Day to ensure timely postmarks. By law, ballots postmarked after Election Day cannot be counted.

When in doubt, use one of 32 conveniently located ballot drop boxes across the county. Locations are listed on an insert mailed with every ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet, and on the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections. Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District3626 156th St SWLynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel16710 Smokey Point BlvdArlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office1st Floor Admin W3000 Rockefeller Ave Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.