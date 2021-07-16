Election 2021: Ballots in mail this week for Aug. 3 primary; video interviews with Lynnwood candidates coming this weekend

Local ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election will be mailed to residents this week. Lynnwood residents will be voting to narrow the field of three or more candidates running for Lynnwood mayor and city council, as well as commissioners serving on boards for South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, Public Hospital District 2 and Alderwood Water and Wastewater District.

Local races include:

City of Lynnwood

Council Position 1: Nick Coelho, Chris Eck and Shirley Sutton.

Council Position 2: Patrick Decker, Naz Lashgari and Don Gough.

Council Position 3: James Rutherford, Joshua Binda and Lisa Utter.

Mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, Jim Smith

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris, Carolyn Brennan

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, Mike Pivec, Patrick Leonetti, Cory Paul Christianson, Sandra Brewer

The primary narrows the field of candidates for local offices and voters can register or update voter information in person until Aug. 3. However, July 26 is the last day for voters to register or update voter information online. You can register in person at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office in Everett or the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District in Lynnwood through Election Day Aug. 3.

Primary ballots can be submitted anytime after voters receive them and election day on Aug. 3. In order to be included in the results, voted ballots must be postmarked by that day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 3. See a list of drop box locations here.

Lynnwood Today has partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to interview all the Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates via video. Those will be uploaded for voters to watch by this weekend. In addition, local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

And you can read our Q&A interviews with city council and mayoral candidates on our Election 2021 page.

To ensure voter registration information is up to date or to register to vote, visit votewa.gov. The site can also be used to confirm that a voted ballot has been received and accepted. Snohomish County Elections can be contacted at 425-388-3444 if voters have any questions.