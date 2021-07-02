Election 2021: Christine Eck, seeking election to Lynnwood City Council Position 1

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, multiple people have filed to run for Lynnwood City Council and Mayor.

To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Christine Eck is one of three candidates running for Lynnwood Council Position 1, and will face Nick Coelho and Shirley Sutton in the Aug. 3 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. The current councilmember in Position 1, Christine Frizzell, is running for Lynnwood Mayor.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

My reason for running is that I want to serve my community! Lynnwood has been my home for the last 25 years. My husband and I have raised our two daughters here and we love this community. In the last few years, I changed my career trajectory from the corporate sector to work at non-profit agencies that provide an array of important services to our community. The work is very meaningful, particularly in my current role as a human services leader, and I believe that serving on the Lynnwood City Council is very compatible with the values I live and the work that I do daily.

Lynnwood has been experiencing a lot of change, and that rapid change will continue particularly with light rail. I have seen many of the details behind these changes first hand in my role as chair of the (Lynnwood) Planning Commission, and I want to put my experience and leadership to work in amplifying the voices of everyone in our community, and to include our community members in our decisions. I want to make sure that as we grow rapidly, we are also creating and maintaining a high quality of life for all community members, regardless of neighborhood. Affordable housing is also a high priority for me. I see the issues as a homeowner as well as chair of the planning commission. We need to have a sense of urgency in revisiting our zoning regulations, and incentivizing partnerships between sectors to create a variety of housing solutions to meet the current, as well as future, needs.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

I want Lynnwood to be a destination, not just for our amazing shopping, but also for our restaurants and small businesses. I want us to be seen as a cultural center, where all our community’s cultures are recognized and celebrated. I want us to be seen as a visionary for creative housing solutions and community gathering areas that inspire people to engage with each other and build connections. As we come through the pandemic, we need to ensure our small businesses, workers and community members are supported and heard to achieve these goals.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Affordable housing is the most pressing issue now, and into the foreseeable future. We simply do not have enough affordable housing. The city is making some progress with action plans, but we need to move more swiftly to support partnerships between sectors and comb through zoning regulations to allow for a variety of housing options to meet every level of need.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

When we talk about homelessness, I want to make sure everyone knows that we are not talking about a homogenous population. We are talking about real people, and there are many root causes and many conditions that cause people to become homeless. There are families who live in cars, or must separate and stay in different places, there are senior citizens who cannot afford their houses or apartments, and there are individuals who have addiction or mental health issues. There are also women and children who are homeless because they are fleeing abuse. There are other people for whom the pandemic was the last blow that made them lose their housing.

My ideas are to relook at zoning regulations to allow for a variety of housing types in many areas of the city to meet the different levels of need. We also need emergency housing for those who are waiting for longer-term support. We also need to support these community members with other support they may need, like connections to counseling, treatment, job training and placement, and childcare.

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

There is a true need for diverse housing types to meet the needs of community members of all household sizes and income levels. Our grown children and grandchildren can no longer afford single-family homes, along with many people in our community. Great partnerships can be made between different sectors to meet this need, and we must make sure that our zoning regulations allow for the solutions that need to be created.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

I worked for decades in multiple sectors, including retail, medical, corporate and non-profit so I understand business from many angles. I have years of operations management experience and am a proven collaborator and problem solver. I have experience bringing people together to work through issues, find common ground and create solutions that make sense.

I have leadership experience and know how to work very hard for those whom I serve. I have experience with the growth and development issues of our city through my role as chair on the planning commission. And last, I have lived in Lynnwood for most of my adult life and have hands-on experience raising a family here. I care about our community and want to serve all community members.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

I understand the struggle of balancing a busy work schedule and at the same time caring for a family. It is easy to see how community members and their families become disengaged when they feel that their interests and opinions are not valued, and no one appears to be representing them. As a brand-new candidate with a background in human services as well as leadership, I want to earn the vote of all community members. As I walk in our neighborhoods to meet with our community members, I am going to prioritize our most diverse neighborhoods, including my own in South Lynnwood. When elected, I will seek opportunities to stay connected and educate and inform our neighborhoods and all populations in Lynnwood about the issues happening in their community so that I can listen to their needs and their concerns.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

Every decision I make will be through an equity lens. I passionately believe that all community members deserve to be treated equitably and with respect. I want all community members to feel seen, heard and valued. Everyone should feel that they have a voice in the decisions being made in our city and about shaping our future. This is critical. We are simply a better city because of our diversity.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

I believe that you need other professionals on the front line of many situations who can handle most situations that are presented, such as domestic abuse, mental health crises and substance abuse issues. We need that level of support to be there immediately in partnership with law enforcement. I also support body cameras on law enforcement 100% of the time when they are on shift, additional training for all officers including on the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion, better screening up front for new law enforcement applicants. We also need to create a recruitment process for new police officers that encourages and supports the hiring of more diverse applicants.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

We need to prioritize support for our small businesses. There’s also the opportunity to collaborate with organizations in our area who specialize in various types of support to offer job training, job placement, education, subsidized child care, and other resources to community members. I believe that city sponsored workshops that can support small business growth, pandemic funding relief and other opportunities to help businesses thrive is key.

We also need to make sure that our city policies encourage businesses to come to Lynnwood. To do this, we need to make business roundtables a regular part of our council outreach so that we are getting a real time understanding of the issues facing our business community. Understanding the needs of our existing businesses will make it that much easier to attract new ones as well.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

My family and I all love to shop at Alderwood Mall and make an afternoon of it at the restaurants and theater there. We also enjoy many city parks, including South Lynnwood Park, along with the Interurban Trail. We take advantage of every opportunity we can to get outside and enjoy our beautiful city. This is also another reason I am running; with all the growth we are experiencing it is critical that we do everything we can to ensure that we are in a position to enjoy all of the special places that make Lynnwood our home for future generations.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

We would love to hear from our community and want everyone to learn more about our campaign at www.electchriseck.com as well as on Facebook.