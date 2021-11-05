Election 2021: Coehlo closes gap in Lynnwood City Council Position 1 race

Just nine votes separate the two candidates for the Lynnwood City Council Position 1 race between Shirley Sutton and Nick Coehlo, according to the latest round of general election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Thursday.

Sutton, a former Lynnwood City Councilmember, had a 21-vote lead over Coehlo, a Lynnwood small business owner, in Wednesday’s vote count.

In the race for Lynnwood mayor, Christine Frizzell was leading over fellow Councilmember Jim Smith, based on Thursday’s general election results.

In Thursday’s vote count, Frizzell had 54% of the vote (3,405) compared to 2,917 votes or 46% for Smith.

In the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 race, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker maintained his advantage over opponent Naz Lashgari, receiving 3,436 votes (56%) in Tuesday’s returns to 2,691 (44%) for Lashgari.

For council Position 3, Josh Binda was still ahead of former Lynnwood councilmember Lisa Utter. Binda had 3,166 votes (52%) compared to 2,786 votes (46%) for Utter.