Election 2021: Decker, Gough tied in latest council election returns for Position 2

In the latest primary election returns released Wednesday, appointed Lynnwood City Council Position 2 incumbent Patrick Decker and his challenger, former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough, are tied in the race to secure the second spot on the November general election ballot.

In returns issued by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday, Decker and Gough each had 1,931 votes — or 32% of the votes counted so far. Position 2 candidate Naz Lashgari maintained her hold on first place, with 2,077 votes, or 35%.

The next vote count will be released at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The other City of Lynnwood primary election returns reported Friday reflected earlier trends. In the race for City Council Position 1, former Councilmember Shirley Sutton led all candidates with 44% of the vote, with Nick Coelho at 29% and 25% for Chris Eck.

In Position 3, political newcomer Joshua Binda maintained his lead over his two challengers, receiving 44% of votes cast. In second place was former Lynnwood City Councilmember Lisa Utter with 30% and James Rutherford with 25%.

For mayor, Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell continued her path to a primary victory, receiving 45% of the vote in the three-way primary race, according to Wednesday’s returns. In second place was fellow City Councilmember Jim Smith with 31% votes cast so far. Council President George Hurst is in third place with with 24%.

The primary narrows the field to the two top vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link.

The county canvassing board will certify the election results on Tuesday, Aug. 17.