Election 2021: Frizzell continues to outpace opponents in Lynnwood mayoral race fundraising

Notes:

* Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

** indicates candidates not registered with the Public Disclosure Commission or who have registered but not filed any reports to date.

Fundraising continues for the various candidates seeking public office in Lynnwood this year. Ballots for the August 3 primary are already hitting mailboxes, giving voters the opportunity to complete and submit them early. All open positions in Lynnwood have drawn more than two candidates, assuring a full primary ballot for Lynnwood voters. The top two vote-getters on August 3 will advance to the November general election.

This report brings you up to date and on the various candidates’ campaign finances as of Sunday, July 18. For additional details on these and other local races (e.g., School District, South County Fire) see our May 21 article here.

Three candidates have filed for Mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, and James Smith. Latest fundraising figures in the mayoral race show Frizzell continuing to outpace her opponents with more than $15,000, having accumulated an additional $1,500 since our last report, while opponent George Hurst shows modest increases in both donations and spending. Jim Smith trails the mayoral fundraising pack showing $1,350 in contributions and $70.65 in expenditures, the same as in our last report. However, he has indicated that he plans to raise more than $5000 in this race.

In the three-way race for Council Position 1, Nick Coelho continues to lead in fundraising activity to date, but opponent Chris Eck is catching up fast, more than doubling her war chest since our last report. Former Councilmember Shirley Sutton still reports zero donations and expenditures. Eck has indicated that she will raise more than $5,000 in this campaign, while Sutton says she will not.

No Position 2 candidate reports fundraising or spending activity (no change since our last report). While Don Gough has filed with the Secretary of State for Position 2, he has yet to file with the PDC. Position 3 hopeful Josh Binda’s continues to amass and spend, with a war chest topping $14,000 and expenditures to match. His two Position 3 opponents, Lisa Utter and James Rutherford, show no change in financial activity since our last report.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Sunday, July 18. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contributions from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to Lynnwood Today for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel