Election 2021: Frizzell leading in race for Lynnwood mayor.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell was leading fellow Councilmember Jim Smith in the race to become the city’s new mayor, according to first-day results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.

The race will determine who replaces two-term mayor Nicola Smith, who isn’t seeking re-election.

In early returns released around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Frizzell received 2,082 votes or 53% compared to 1,795 votes or 46% for Smith.

Frizzell offered thanks to her two daughters, Janine and Denise, who were at her side as the early returns were announced Tuesday. She also thanked “the many voters of Lynnwood for their trust in me,” adding, “I have met so many wonderful people at your own front door and am grateful for your conversations and your vote.”

For the city’s three council races, Position 1 candidate and former councilmember Shirley Sutton and Lynnwood small business owner Nick Coehlo were neck-in-neck in early returns. Sutton had 1,897 votes (50%) to 1,864 votes (49%) for Coelho.

“I want to thank the people of Lynnwood for their support of my campaign and my vision for our city,” Sutton said.

Coehlo noted that he and Sutton “both ran positive campaigns about ideas, policies, and a vision for our city, and at the end of the day that’s the kind of tone Lynnwood truly needs from its representatives. We will be hosting a volunteer appreciation night this Thursday, and with the votes so close we plan on holding off with any more public comment until then,” he added.

In the Position 2 race, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker was leading opponent Naz Lashgari, receiving 2,194 votes (58%) in Tuesday’s returns to 1,559 (41%) for Lashgari.

“I know there are a lot of votes left to count, but I am gratified with how the votes look so far,” Decker said. “I take this responsibility very seriously, and if I win this election, I will work hard to ensure Lynnwood continues to grow and improve as we seek to build a community that is safe, prosperous, inviting and welcoming to all.”

In the race for Position 3, Josh Binda had 1,899 votes (51%) compared to 1,747 votes (47%) for former Lynnwood councilmember Lisa Utter.

“Lynnwood is at an exciting time,” Utter said in a statement Tuesday night. “There are so many important environmental, growth, justice and quality of life decisions to be made in the next few years. I am honored to be considered, and am looking forward to seeing the final count.”

In the election for Edmonds School Board Director District 2, Keith Smith was leading Melissa Stepp in early returns, with 13,279 votes (66%) to 6,604 (33%) for Stepp. Both are seeking the District 2 seat being vacated by longtime board director Ann McMurray, who is not running for re-election. While each school board director position represents a specific district (District 2 covers Mountlake Terrace and Brier), they are elected by all voters.

Edmonds School Board Director Deborah Kilgore was running unopposed for her District 4 seat.

“I look forward to another term on the school board, during which I expect the district will continue to make forward progress in offering a world-class education to all students regardless of circumstance,” Kilgore said. “Thanks to everyone in our Edmonds School District community who support our schools and our kids!”

There are two seats up for election on the Public Hospital District No. 2 Board of Commissioners. In Tuesday’s results, University of Washington-Bothell Assistant Vice Chancellor Carolyn Brennan was ahead in the Position 2 race, receiving 74% of the vote to 26% for attorney Rico Tessandore. For Position 5, Dr. Jim Distelhorst was leading challenger Anita Shad with 62% of the vote. Shad received 38% in early returns.

And in the race for seats on the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA Commission (before voters in the city of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas), David Chan was leading Rashawn Smith for Position-at-Large 7 with 68% of the vote. while Derek Daniels was ahead of Maya Ojalehto, 51% to 49%.