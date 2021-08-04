Election 2021: Frizzell leads in early returns for Lynnwood mayor; Sutton, Binda ahead in council races

Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell was the top vote-getter in a three-way primary election battle among three councilmembers for Lynnwood mayor, according to first-day Snohomish County Elections office returns released at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Frizzell received 1,872 votes or 45% in initial returns. Fellow City Councilmember Jim Smith came in second with 1,292 votes or 31% and City Council President George Hurst was third with 972 votes (24%).

“I am very excited and humbled with so many people in Lynnwood choosing to vote for me,” Frizzell said. “Our team has been working hard to get out the message that I am a collaborative leader and that I care deeply for the community I grew up in, especially in the areas of housing, growth, and safety.

“Gone are the days when we could only be concerned with what happens within our city limits, and we must work with other cities to address issues together,” Frizzell added.

Two-term Mayor Nicola Smith isn’t seeking re-election.

Tuesday’s primary also includes those seeking election to three open Lynnwood City Council positions. In Position 1, former City Councilmember Shirley Sutton earned 1,828 of Tuesday’s reported votes, or 45%. The remaining votes were split between small business owner Nick Coelho (1,132 votes or 28%) and Chris Eck, deputy chief operating officer for Volunteers of America Western Washington (1,061 votes or 26%).

In Position 2, Patrick Decker — appointed to the position left vacant by the resignation of Ian Cotton — had a slim lead (1,381 votes or 34%) in initial returns over former Lynnwood. Mayor Don Gough (1,355 votes or 34%) and former Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Chair Naz Lashgari (1,295 votes or 32%).

In position 3, political newcomer Joshua Binda was leading with 42% of the vote, with former Lynnwood City Councilmember Lisa Utter earning 1,326 votes (33%) and James Rutherford receiving 1,002 votes (25%).

In the race for Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 2, University of Washington-Bothell Assistant Vice Chancellor Carolyn Brennan was leading with 55% of vote while attorney Rico Tessandore had 27%. Zemach Faris earned 18% of vote.

In the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District race for Commissioner Position 2, incumbent Donna Cross was leading a crowded field with 32% of the votes cast in early returns, while Patrick Leonetti was second with 25% of the vote.

The primary narrows the field to two candidates, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view all Aug. 3 primary election results at this link. Results are expected to be updated on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at approximately 5 p.m.