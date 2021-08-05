Election 2021: Frizzell maintains lead in mayor’s race; Council Position 2 candidates neck-in-neck

Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell maintained her lead over two challengers in the three-way primary election battle for Lynnwood mayor, according to day-two returns issued Wednesday by the Snohomish County Elections office.

Frizzell continued to hold 45% of the total votes cast so far. Fellow City Councilmember Jim Smith had 32% of the vote while City Council President George Hurst had 24% in the latest vote count.

“I want to personally thank George Hurst and Christine Frizzell for well-run campaigns,” Smith said in a statement issued Wednesday. “I will continue my campaign to run as mayor for all of Lynnwood. We need to focus first on the people of Lynnwood, not the big corporations,” he added.

In the race for Lynnwood City Council Position 1. former City Councilmember Shirley Sutton picked up 44% of the ballots cast so far. Nick Coelho had 29% of votes while Chris Eck earned 26% in the latest count.

The Lynnwood City Council Position 2 race, meanwhile, has become a three-way split between the candidates. Patrick Decker — appointed to the position left vacant by the resignation of Ian Cotton — had 34% of the vote after the latest returns, while former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough and former Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Chair Naz Lashgari received 33% of the votes cast.

For Council Position 3, political newcomer Joshua Binda increased his lead slightly to 44% of votes cast, while former Lynnwood City Councilmember Lisa Utter had 31% and James Rutherford received 25%.

The primary narrows the field to two candidates, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. Results are expected to be updated on Thursday, Aug. 5 at approximately 5 p.m.