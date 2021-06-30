Election 2021: George Hurst, campaigning for mayor of Lynnwood

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, multiple people have filed to run for Lynnwood City Council and Mayor.

To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

George Hurst is currently president of the Lynnwood City Council. He was elected to the Position 6 council seat in 2015. In February, Hurst announced would be seeking the mayor’s job after current Mayor Nicola Smith said she would not be running for a third term. Hurst is one of three candidates running for mayor and will face fellow Councilmembers Jim Smith and Christine Frizzell in the Aug. 3 primary. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.

Q: Why are you running for mayor? What do you hope to accomplish?

In 2024, Lynnwood will have (the Lynnwood Link) light rail station with trains going in and out of every eight to 12 minutes. I want to make sure our residents, our roads and our businesses are ready for this hub of activity.

Right now the current administration’s policies only focus on the light rail station and what is known as the City Center (the small area that is hoped to be a walkable promenade on 198th Street Southwest between 44th Avenue West and 40th Avenue West). But we need to make sure those who live in Lynnwood now are not forgotten. These current residents want to know that their tax dollars are spent wisely, they want to have smooth roads, safe neighborhoods and parks they can walk to so they can enjoy the open spaces. Tax relief is one of the most important actions a city government can take, the tax on city utilities and the city car tab fees can be eliminated now.

But there is another reality that we need to face. If you look at a map of Lynnwood that shows income levels and ethnic populations, you will see a segregated city. I want to make sure we have all kinds of housing available so community members of all incomes, whether they want to own or rent will have more options for a home.

Lynnwood has such great potential. I believe the next four years are a tipping point for our city. We need to embrace the growth that will come. We cannot return to Lynnwood 20 years ago. As your mayor I will have policies in place that will make Lynnwood a city so that people will be able to work here, they will be able to live here and instead of just having a catchphrase that “All Are Welcome Here,” we will make it a reality. Lynnwood will be a thriving community that is the regional center of South Snohomish County.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Lynnwood will be the largest city in South Snohomish County. The city is a leader in sustainable policy with electric car charging stations throughout the city. The City of Lynnwood fleet will be totally electric or hybrid. There is an autonomous mini transit that circles the apartments around the mall going back and forth from the light rail station. Solar power is the preferred choice for power in all new construction. Our neighborhoods are diverse because we have housing that is available for all income levels. Our City Center area is a walking promenade of shops. The renovation of Scriber Lake is beginning to take shape so that the lake expands and becomes the Green Lake of South County as paddle boats can be seen by drivers on 196th Street Southwest.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Housing is number one. Right now almost all of the housing being built in Lynnwood is either market-rate apartments and million dollar homes. There are not any alternative housing options being built like condominiums, apodments, duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. If we do not diversify our housing, we cannot diversify our neighborhoods. And without more housing the root cause of homelessness remains, the lack of a roof over your head. Our impact fees, codes and zones have to be reviewed and changed so that housing is encouraged, not stopped.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

The key to fighting homelessness is making sure there is available housing. The city needs to inventory all the surplus land and see if there is a site suitable for transition housing. We can then partner with nonprofit organizations to provide services to let these residents transition into more permanent housing. I do want to expand the imbedded social worker program in the Lynnwood Police Department — one part-time social worker is not sufficient

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

Without more diverse housing we are doomed to continue to build the market level apartments and million-dollar homes that are the current construction. There must be a concerted effort to review the city impact fees codes and zoning that actually discourage building a variety of housing types.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

During my six years on the city council, I have been able to serve on various regional boards and commissions. During my first term as a councilmember, I focused on public safety. As chair of the Regional Fire Authority Committee, I was able to end 20 years of political stalemate and the city now has a more efficient fire service through South County Rescue and Fire. A year later, I spearheaded the compromise that consolidated two 911 call centers in Snohomish County, ending call delays, expediting response times and saving tax dollars. I am able to encourage compromise decisions and that is the greatest qualification for a mayor.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

First, I believe you have to show that you want the city to be a safe and equitable place to live. You need to be willing to keep all city meetings open and encourage honest discussions.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

I am willing to listen, I will act on community members’ concerns.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

For several years our police department has transitioned to a community-based type of policy. I do want to establish a community/police board so that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) community members will have a voice on police policy and on programs that are developed in the Community Justice Center, such as drug-diversion courts and homeless courts.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

I would return to a more conservative financial policy with an emphasis on a larger “rainy day fund.” Our ability to make it through the COVID pandemic economy was based on a reserve fund that previous city councils had established. Financial policies were changed so that the drop in sales tax revenue during the pandemic has meant the estimated general fund balance by the end of 2021 will be the lowest that it has been for at least the past decade.

I do believe we need to make a focused effort to attract companies that offer more than the minimum wage jobs that retail and service industries provide. We really need to be a better partner with our local businesses, not just a tax and fee collector. If we provide a more positive environment for businesses then more employees will be hired, when our businesses thrive then the city will do the same.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

I really do like to walk the Alderwood Mall. It offers a chance to see what a great, diverse population we have in our city. Since most movie theaters in Lynnwood now have reclining chairs I do like to go and see movies on the big screen; that is the way they are intended to be seen.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

Website, Hurst4Lynnwood.com and also Hurst4Lynnwood on Facebook.