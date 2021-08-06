Election 2021: In latest returns released Thursday, Lashgari takes lead in City Council Position 2 race

Lynnwood City Council Position 2 canddiate Naz Lashgari gained a slight edge over her two challengers in the latest primary election returns. released Thursday.

Lashgari had 35% of the vote in Thursday’s count, compared to 32% apiece for appointed incumbent Patrick Decker and challenger and former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough.

In the race for City Council Position 1, former Councilmember Shirley Sutton maintained her substantial lead with 44% of the vote. But in the race for second place, challenger Nick Coelho pulled away slightly from opponent Chris Eck, garnering 29% of the total votes Thursday compared to 25% for Eck.

In the race for City Council Position 3, political newcomer Joshua Binda increased his lead slightly to 45% of votes cast, while former Lynnwood City Councilmember Lisa Utter had 30% and James Rutherford received 25%.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell still dominates her two council challengers in the three-way primary race for Lynnwood mayor, according to Thursday’s returns.

Frizzell has 45% of the total votes cast so far, with fellow City Councilmember Jim Smith garnering 31% of the vote and Council President George Hurst with 23%.

The primary narrows the field to the two top vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. Results are expected to be updated on Friday, Aug. 6 at approximately 5 p.m.