Election 2021: Jim Smith, campaigning for mayor of Lynnwood

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, several candidates are campaigning for mayor of Lynnwood. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Jim Smith is the current vice president of the Lynnwood City Council. He was elected to the council in 2019 for the second time after previously serving 25 years on the council. Smith is one of three candidates running for mayor and will face fellow Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and George Hurst in the Aug. 3 primary. Current Mayor Nicola Smith is not seeking a third term. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.

Q: Why are you running for mayor? What do you hope to accomplish?

My plan is to focus on the people of Lynnwood instead of the big, out-of-town interests. We need to put the people of Lynnwood first.

I am committed to:

Within the first year we will get 50% of our homeless street people into alternative arrangements and off of the streets…helping them and making Lynnwood safer.

Within two years we will make Lynnwood the safest city in Washington…but we will start on day one.

Within three years we will eliminate every (city-imposed) utility tax through frugal budgeting and spending. I am the only current councilmember that proposed, and got passed, a tax cut for the people of Lynnwood.

Vote for me if you want safer neighborhoods, safer streets and lower taxes…and a focus on the people of Lynnwood! The result will be that we will once again make Lynnwood the gemstone of South Snohomish County.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Again, in a few short years I plan to make Lynnwood the gemstone of South Snohomish County. People will feel safe to live and visit here. Families and seniors will be able to afford to stay in Lynnwood once they are here. In 10 years I want people to be able to come to Lynnwod and say “Wow!”.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Our biggest challenge at this time is bringing back a sense of community for all. We need to focus first on our current Lynnwood families, helping them to be able to afford to live here. We need to make sure that they are safe and feel safe. We want our children and seniors alike to feel like they are Lynnwood.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

For over a decade I have been engaged with the homeless community as well as support groups that deal with the homeless. There is no simple answer that fits all but there are multiple solutions. We need to deal with the street homeless with tough love. Most successful solutions seem to be that we need to make living on the street uncomfortable while offering options to getting out of homelessness. Most of the street homeless are drug addicted. They need to be offered treatment followed by temporary conditional housing and job opportunities. This can be done.

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

Our real concern should be what we are going to do to help and protect the families living here now. Our focus should be on Lynnwood…not the mass exodus of people coming out of Seattle and raising our costs. Lynnwood has the most diverse and affordable housing types in the region. We need to focus on our Lynnwood residents and make it more affordable for them to live here. Our Lynnwood seniors need to be able to live out the rest of their lives and not be taxed out.

Q: If elected mayor, what leadership experience would you bring to the council and how would it be relevant to serving as the city’s leader?

I have more than 25 years on the Lynnwood City Council — more than two and a half times as my two opponents combined. I am also the only candidate who has owned my own business in Lynnwood for over 30 years and employed more than 25 people at any one time. My bachelor’s degrees from Central Washington University (business administration and law and justice/pre-law) are more aligned with the skills needed to run this large organization. I am the only candidate that has been a very successful state president of non-profit organizations. My community involvement is by far the most extensive and started when I was in my early 20s.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

For two years, I have been engaged with many people from the Latino community, building relationships and encouraging them to become involved. I have visited with the leaders of a local mosque and started building trust, friendship and listening to their desires to become involved. I have had many meetings and events with the Gambian (Africa) community. Not only did we share our thoughts, but I learned much about The Gambia and surrounding countries.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

My close experience with these groups is that they want to be heard. They want to be treated fairly. They want to have the same opportunities as everyone else. No one should be favored, and no one should be treated less than anyone else. There will be no flashy slogans. I will treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

Our Lynnwood police are the best in the region…hands down! They have been kept accountable during the decades that I have lived in Lynnwood. I am proud of our police department.

One of the biggest challenges we have are outside people stereotyping our police department. There are people of Lynnwood who feel unwarranted fear because others are instilling fear into them, and not because our police are bad. As mayor I will personally take on the responsibility of connecting people together and helping them lose that fear.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

Instead of reducing the “fat,” the city reduced the “muscle.” I have already proposed eliminating the yearly employee head tax that has burdened our businesses, large and small. Unfortunately, it was met with resistance by the (current) administration and a few members of the council. We need to look at cutting wasteful spending instead of maintaining our sky-high tax rate.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

Watching sports and family activities at Lynndale Park always brings a smile to my face. Wilcox Park gives me similar pleasure with volleyball games and family gatherings. In the food category the best barbecue in the region is Moonshine BBQ on 196th Street, while Zuri’s Donuts always satisfies my sweet tooth. And a special pleasure for me is when I visit some of the many senior housing facilities in Lynnwood. We owe a lot to our seniors and they deserve our respect.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

Contact me and I would be happy to get together, talk on the phone, or email back and forth.

ElectJimSmith.com

JimSmithCFI@msn.com

425-218-2150