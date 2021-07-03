Election 2021: Joshua Binda, campaigning for Lynnwood City Council Position 3

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, multiple people have filed to run for Lynnwood City Council and Mayor.

To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Joshua Binda, 21, is a diversity advocate who chairs Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclussion Commission. After the death of George Floyd last year, Binda organized multiple demonstrations across the region calling attention to the mistreatment of people of color at the hands of law enforcement. He is campaigning for Position 3 against Lisa Utter and James Rutherford.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

The community of Lynnwood has given me courage, compassion and hope for a better future. By running for city council, I am committed to give back to our community and ensure that Lynnwood is a city we can all be proud to call “home.” In recent years, our city has made substantial progress, but it’s important that the COVID-19 pandemic does not knock us off course. By protecting working families against budget cuts for essential services, and investing in job training and workforce developments, we can get Lynnwood back to work.

My priorities are centered on the goal of ensuring all Lynnwood residents can live safely and securely. This includes robust support for affordable housing, a more transparent budgeting process that includes all voices, implementing proven solutions for helping our homeless neighbors, and forward-thinking, climate-smart development.

As the son of refugees and the current chair of Lynnwood’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, I am also running to take the unheard voices of our community with me to city hall. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink public safety and confront systemic racism in our laws and institutions, and I will commit to doing so in a thoughtful, inclusive manner.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

I believe that we can make Lynnwood a home for everyone. In 10 years, we can be a melting pot of groups and communities, with great green public spaces and ways to get around

Safe and healthy housing options for all, at all income levels and stages of life

Every worker in Lynnwood making a living wage

A city that is safe and comfortable for everyone, regardless of race, gender, or income

A walkable, green, transit-oriented city that is a place to be, more than a commuter stop or a shopping mall. With rising traffic levels and the imminent threat of climate change, we must work in a positive direction.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

The high cost of living in Lynnwood is our most pressing challenge. Currently, two of five households struggle with the cost of housing, according to the Housing Action Plan. Skyrocketing regional home prices, COVID-19 and already increasing homelessness are culminating in an important decision: Do we become a city of opportunity and community, or one that prices out and excludes?

With the Lynnwood Link light rail and Community Transit improvements coming to Lynnwood, we know we must start building more low- and mid- income housing now so more people can afford to live in the city and near transportation options. This improves community, livability and equity. At the same time, climate change threatens our entire planet and all of us on it. This affordable housing plan is the strongest climate policy we can create as a city: affordable housing here helps our region stay green by reducing sprawl in urban forests and on urban growth boundaries, and by reducing vehicle miles traveled.

I am encouraged by the new Lynnwood Housing Action Plan and will work hard to carry out the key tenets of the plan. Specifically, I will work to:

Ensure a range of new housing options for all stages of life, from apartments to town homes to cottages.

Provide increased protections for renters and long-time residents. Washington State has limited tenants rights, and little to no support for senior homeowners.

Ensure market-capped affordable housing within Lynnwood through federal funding, multi-agency coordination, and public-private partnerships.

Create incentives to induce green, healthy building patterns on commercial/transit corridors.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

Homelessness is a complicated, growing regional challenge, but it isn’t inevitable and it most certainly is not unsolvable. We know what works: The housing first model is proven to be highly effective for those who are unhoused and creating housing abundance and tenant protections prevents our community members from becoming unhoused in the first place. For the unhoused people who do have or develop substance abuse issues, we must commit to finding individual solutions that do not involve incarceration — it simply doesn’t work. No-barrier housing and easily available health care and addiction programs are needed in the Lynnwood area.

In the long run, funding these programs will improve lives and save us money. Similarly, some unhoused neighbors may have challenges related to mental health, addiction or disability that will require long-term support. Permanent supportive housing (PSH) is needed for this population, and I will fight for increased funding from the state and federal government to ensure every city has PSH units.

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

As I have previously elaborated, we need diverse housing options for all income levels and all stages of life. From backyard cottages to quadplexes to condos and apartments, I will support an array of housing options.

I fully support the Housing Action Plan — now we need councilmembers who will act!

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

Though I am a first-time candidate, I do have experience in positions of leadership from serving as Associated Student Body president for Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center to now being elected as the new chair of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission for the City of Lynnwood. My major also being political science at the University of Washington gives me a substantial amount of knowledge about policy work and the internal affairs of our local and state government. I bring a passion for the community as I have been heavily involved in the city by volunteering at the Lynnwood Food Bank, working at a COVID lab to make sure people were getting tested and getting back their results as fast as possible, as well as taking part in city council meetings. My lived experience as a Black man, student and the son of immigrants gives me insights and experience that is not currently captured on the city council.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

One of Lynnwood City Council’s greatest challenges is the communications gap between the council and the broader community. This gap is particularly deep and apparent with communities of color. As a candidate, I am already making a concerted effort to reach out to those BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and low-income people and communities that continue to be left out of our democracy here in Lynnwood. I promise to continue to make these connections and represent these views as a councilmember.

Specifically, I will work to create a participatory budgeting process in Lynnwood, to ensure that BIPOC voices are heard and community needs funded.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

I am running for Lynnwood City Council because of these residents. I was raised by the Lynnwood community and given a world of opportunities

As I’ve knocked doors in Lynnwood, I meet people all the time who are surprised and (generally) very excited to see a young Black man running for city council. Before I even had a campaign, when I was just a student and community leader, BIPOC people would tell me that I needed to run because my voice — their voices — were not represented in local government.

To my BIPOC and LGBTQ neighbors: I’m running because of you. I’m running because you have told me there is a need for engagement that goes beyond the surface level; that there is a need for funding in neighborhoods and communities that is not currently getting there; that there are policies that can change your life that are being passed without you even knowing.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

It’s very important to me that the people of Lynnwood feel safe in our city. I want to make Lynnwood home to all people from all walks of life and for every demographic. What structures actually keep Lynnwood safe, and what new structures deserve investment? We can’t call on police to handle every public safety situation, which is why we need to expand proven mental health, drug counseling and jail diversion programs. Simultaneously, I will work regionally to fight the root causes of crime — social, emotional and economic triggers included.

Furthermore, we must ensure safe movement in the city, such as safer roads for all users, safer pedestrian and transit accessibility, and more public gathering spaces. Supportive, connected communities are proven to create happy, low-crime cities.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

I truly believe it’s important that Lynnwood creates a community-based budgeting system that prioritizes what our residents believe is necessary for our city. Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, our city has lost about $9.2 million in revenue. Moving forward, I plan on allocating and investing in programs that benefit the community in Lynnwood, as dictated through a community participatory budgeting process.

I also support bringing in more union job training programs and apprenticeships into Lynnwood, promoting a living wage in the city, and ensuring that essential social services retain funding.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

I would say my favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood would be the public library where I do a lot of my research and studying. I also enjoy going out to some of our local restaurants here in the city like Moonshine BBQ and the Keg Steakhouse. And of course I’m a consistent consumer at the Alderwood Mall here in Lynnwood as well.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

My email is info@joshbinda.com

My website is joshbinda.com

Social media: facebook.com/joshbinda

Instagram: @joshbinda

TikTok: @Josh_Binda