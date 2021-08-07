Election 2021: Just one vote separates Decker, Gough for second spot in Position 2 race

Just one vote separates appointed incumbent Lynnwood City Council Position 2 canddiate Patrick Decker and his challenger, former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough, in the race to see who will earn the second spot on the November general election ballot.

In the latest returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, Decker had 1,912 votes to 1,911 votes for Gough — both with 33 percent of the votes counted so far. Position 2 candidate Naz Lashgari maintained her lead in the race, with 2,075 votes, or 35%.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people of Lynnwood who voted for me and helped me win the primary,” Lashgari said in a statement issued Friday. “I am grateful that the Lynnwood community wants to see Lynnwood move forward with a new voice and perspective on the council. I am humbled by your vote of confidence.”

There weren’t any significant changes in the other City of Lynnwood primary election returns Friday. In the race for City Council Position 1, former Councilmember Shirley Sutton led all candidates with 44% of the vote, with Nick Coelho at 29% and 25% for Chris Eck.

And college student Joshua Binda increased his lead slightly to 46% of votes cast, while former Lynnwood City Councilmember Lisa Utter maintained her second-place spot with 30% and James Rutherford received 25%.

For mayor, Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell still has 45% of the vote in the three-way primary race for Lynnwood mayor, according to Friday’s returns, while fellow City Councilmember Jim Smith is in second place with 31% votes cast so far. Council President George Hurst is in third place with with 24%.

The primary narrows the field to the two top vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. The next set of results will be released on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at approximately 5 p.m.