Election 2021: Latest fundraising report shows Frizzell, Binda continue to lead in Lynnwood

* Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

With the Nov. 2 general election only six weeks away, some local candidates are reporting increases in fundraising and expenditures, while others show little change. This report brings you up to date as of Sept. 19, with the latest information from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on the various candidates’ campaign finances. Additional details on other local races are also available at that link.

In the mayoral race, despite Christine Frizzell showing no additional fundraising since our last report, she continues to hold a commanding lead in fundraising, reporting more than $17,000 to date, and her campaign spending has more than doubled. Opponent Jim Smith’s number remain unchanged. For Council Position 1, Nick Coelho reports modest gains in both fundraising and spending. His opponent Shirley Sutton, who had previously shown no fundraising or spending, is now reporting significant dollars in both even though she is not required by law to do so. (That’s because Sutton continues to indicate that she plans to raise less than $5,000, which exempts her from filing reports with the PDC). Council Position 2 shows zero fundraising by either candidate, although Patrick Decker reports expenditures of slightly more than $1,200, showing no change since our last report. The biggest fundraising for the council races is reported by Josh Binda, who comes in just shy of $18,000 in the Position 3 contest. His opponent Lisa Utter’s numbers are unchanged from our last report.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Sept. 19. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contributions from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

— By Larry Vogel