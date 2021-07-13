Election 2021: Lisa Utter, campaigning for Lynnwood City Council Position 3

The primary election is set for Aug. 3 featuring candidates for Lynnwood mayor and city council. To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Lisa Utter is a a former councilmember running for Position 3, currently held by Ruth Ross who is not seeking re-election. Utter is campaigning against Joshua Binda.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

I am running for city council right now because it is a particularly exciting time for Lynnwood — the crossroads of South Snohomish County. With the arrival of light rail at the junction of I-5 and 405, we are the hub of South County and their building of several large parcels in the city gives us an opportunity to build the City Center that we want. I was on the council when the citizens and city made the plans for this time and I want to finish the job, by making sure we stay focused on development that is good for people, with great civic spaces and parks, livable streets, and services and businesses that support a good life for current and future residents.

My focus is on affordability in this time when the cost of living is so challenging. I moved to Lynnwood because it was affordable, both in terms of housing and transportation.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

Lynnwood would have utilized its location and center of transportation service in the region to become a city that works for all people — those who don’t or can’t drive because of their age, ability, finances or desires can get to the services they need. We have expanded our parks and tree canopy to mitigate the climate changes that were well underway in 2021, but we have also addressed the production of greenhouse gases, by reducing demand for more roadways and vehicles. People are engaged and supportive of the revenue sources that support the city because services meet their needs. The city has welcoming, inviting spaces that create an identity and a safe space for all individuals.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Our most pressing issue right now is safe, affordable housing. There are a number of issues to focus on.

The end of eviction moratoriums is of great and immediate concern. People will not be able to pay back rent and current rent at the same time. The city should: 1) actively assist landlords and tenants in accessing federal funds that are available to pay back rent; facilitate solutions such as bringing in dispute resolution services and mediators to find ways to keep people in their homes; think long term by seeking ways to support small landlords; nearly 50% of rental units in the country are owned by small landlords who often offer less expensive housing and are more flexible in their requirements than large complexes with corporate ownership; carefully review policies to ensure that we are not building expensive housing exclusively, gentrifying the city and driving current residents further out into rural areas, with less access to jobs and transportation.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

– Advocate for housing funding at the federal, state and local levels.

– Decriminalize poverty. Treating poverty as a crime is expensive, counterproductive and inhumane.

– Search for supported housing opportunities. “Housing first” is a model that allows people to stabilize in housing so they can focus on their needs. For some, housing is enough but it is clear that many people have medical (mental health or substance addiction) or even learning challenges that require support to make better, hopefully happier lives.

Q: With the creation of the Housing Action Plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

As the transportation hub of South Snohomish County, Lynnwood has a significant number of multifamily apartment buildings and rental homes at lower rents than many other cities in the region. Lynnwood is truly a traditional suburban city: 49% of the housing units are single-family homes, but that housing stock occupies 84% of the land area. The city has been a place with concentrated multi-family housing units in certain areas, but was historically zoned to discourage or outright forbid some of the types of housing like accessory dwelling units (ADUs), detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs), du-, tri-and four-plexes, or townhouses that provide increased density without limiting peoples housing choices to apartment buildings or single family homes. I have successfully advocated for some of those forms in the past, which resulted in making it easier for homeowners to have an apartment in their home or on their property, with the important caveat that the homeowner live on the property, thus supporting home ownership.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

I bring a specific focus on transportation and planning from my education and more than a decade of work on regional issues. I’ve taken a leadership and activist capacity in projects such as: family support center programs, Lynnwood’s racial justice grant that resulted in the diversity commission and the Communities of Color Coalition’s “unnatural causes” program about medical inequity that involved minority community members.

My volunteer activities include years of work addressing residents’ needs by working on projects such as: providing tax help so residents can access full earned income tax refunds; teaching, tutoring and coaching ESL and other students at public schools, and community colleges; volunteering with homeless outreach, and involvement with the local mutual aid group that formed during the pandemic to provide food and other necessary supplies to people in quarantined or otherwise in need.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

I believe people want to become engaged, and are looking for ways that respect their time, their energy and their thoughts. I know that the pandemic allowed me to participate in projects and events that I otherwise might have missed. A meeting that takes two or three hours without a set schedule really demands a lot from the audience, and is particularly difficult for low-income communities where people are juggling different jobs, family responsibilities, etc.

Remote meeting and testimony opportunities allow people to monitor meetings and do other things in their lives while they are involved. So that is one opportunity but it requires stable internet access and the tools to use it, which is why I support municipal efforts to ensure universal access to service. The pandemic really brought home through the schools and the libraries, how many people are left outside of the digital world.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

As director of National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), I planned two presentations series at Verdant on mental health issues which included programs on gender issues with film and art by LGBTQ individuals. I also made NAMI a presence at the annual Snohomish County youth conference for the LGBTQ community.

I have done a lot of learning about what gender and sexual identity, orientation and expression mean as the people I know have brought new aspects of themselves into my awareness. I continue to learn and support involvement of all people in civic life.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

I think we have two problems. First of all, our defunding of social services over the past decades has not made the problems go away, and has often made them worse. As a result, we have shifted response to those problems to the police department. As someone who has worked in the world of mental illness I know that people are often afraid to call police and I have been afraid as well. This is really bad for everyone. Several successful models for alternative responders (using community EMTs, crisis teams, embedded social workers) have been developed, and should be implemented with sufficient funding, and monitored for effectiveness.

Second, our ideals of respecting and protecting everyone have not been reached. I think we all know that the police, the court system, even hospitals do not treat every individual with the same amount of care, respect and attention. This has to change.

Training is important, but the systems themselves need to be changed. Are we making traffic stops equitably or are we stopping older cars, or drivers that are young, or male or people of color? Are we misreading fear, confusion or anger as resistance or worse yet, guilt? We need to examine “on the ground” practices, change policies and we need to monitor changes for equity to ensure that the new policies are being followed to make our ideals of fairness reality.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

I think the greatest loss has been in small businesses that were unable to weather the commercial shut-down. Supporting those that remain and those that start up is important. The planning department needs to listen to their needs and respond flexibly to encourage development. Much like making buildings accessible to all, making licensing and monitoring systems clear and as simple as possible, will benefit every business and resident.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

I am particularly fond of my backyard after the past year. I really like walks to find great spots to view our mountains, the 200th (Street) overpass, and the secret staircase looking down on the convention center site. I haven’t been there recently, but I love places where people can meet. Around the Table game shop is a great place to break the ice, and I greatly miss Aloha Cafe and Espresso Buono. I look forward to local businesses taking the place of the small businesses we’ve lost.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

Email – lisautter4lynnwood@gmail.com

Facebook – facebook.com/LisaUtter4Lynnwood

Webpage – lisautter4lynnwood.com