Election 2021: Little change in Lynnwood mayor, council races following latest vote count

Lynnwood City Councilmember Christine Frizzell maintained her lead over fellow Councilmember Jim Smith in the race for Lynnwood mayor, according to the second day of general election results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s vote count, Frizzell had 54% of the vote (2,531) compared to 2,156 votes or 46% for Smith.

For Lynnwood City Council Position 1, former Lynnwood councilmember Shirley Sutton kept her slim lead over Lynnwood small business owner Nick Coehlo in Wednesday’s returns. Sutton had 2,289 votes (50%) to 2,268 votes (49%) for Coelho.

In the city council Position 2 race, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker still led opponent Naz Lashgari, receiving 2,636 votes (58%) in Tuesday’s returns to 1,902 (42%) for Lashgari.

For council Position 3, Josh Binda’s lead continued over former Lynnwood councilmember Lisa Utter. Wednesday’s results showed Binda with 2,289 votes (51%) compared to 2,110 votes (47%) for Utter.