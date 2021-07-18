Election 2021: Lynnwood City Council mayoral candidate video interviews

Lynnwood Today partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to interview the Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates via video.

Here are the videos for Lynnwood mayoral candidates Christine Frizzell, George Hurst and Jim Smith:

In addition, local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

And you can read our Q&A interviews with city council and mayoral candidates on our Election 2021 page.

According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, ballots were mailed to all registered voters on Friday, July 16.