Election 2021: Lynnwood City Council Position 2 recount begins Tuesday

A hand recount in the race for a vacant Position 2 seat on the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to start Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.

The recount is set to start at 9 a.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, 1st Floor Admin W., in Everett. The canvassing board will then meet on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:15 p.m. to review and certify the recount results.

Anyone is invited to attend the recount in person. The event will not be streamed online.

City Council Position 2 candidate Naz Lashgari won the Aug. 3 primary with 35% of the vote, or 2,080 votes. Meanwhile, Lynnwood City Councilmember Patrick Decker finished the race with 1,920 votes, while former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough had 1,917.

County Auditor Garth Fell said recounts occur in a primary if the difference between the votes for second- and third-place finishers are less than one-half of 1%. Since the results were less than one-quarter of 1%, Fell said the recount will be done by hand. With just three votes separating Decker and Gogh, the results were 0.0078% — less than .0025%, he explained.

Once the initial results from the primary have been certified, the County Canvassing Board schedules a recount. The results from the Aug. 3 election were certified last Tuesday.

Since ballots are not sorted by precinct, Fell said additional time is needed to go gather them all. A 48-hour window was allotted to see if other races required recounts so that staff are not continuously searching boxes for ballots. Candidates are also informed of the recount.

Decker was appointed to the Position 2 seat in June after former Councilmember Ian Cotton stepped down in April. Gough served as mayor from 2005-13. Prior to that, he was on the council for 10 years.

The winner will advance to face Lashgari in the Nov. 2 general election.

–By Cody Sexton