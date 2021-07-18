Election 2021: Lynnwood City Council Position 2 video interviews

Lynnwood Today partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to interview the Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates via video.

Here are the videos for Council Position 2: Patrick Decker and Naz Lashgari. Candidate Don Gough did not respond to our request for an interview.

In addition, local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

And you can read our Q&A interviews with city council and mayoral candidates on our Election 2021 page.

According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, ballots were mailed to all registered voters on Friday, July 16.