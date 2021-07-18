Election 2021: Lynnwood City Council Position 3 video interviews

Lynnwood Today partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to interview the Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates via video.
Here are the videos for Council Position 3: Joshua Binda, James Rutherford and Lisa Utter.
In addition, local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.
And you can read our Q&A interviews with city council and mayoral candidates on our Election 2021 page.
According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, ballots were mailed to all registered voters on Friday, July 16.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.