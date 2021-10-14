Election 2021: Lynnwood City Council virtual debates, Positions 1-3

General election candidates for Lynnwood City Council Positions 1 and 2 met in virtual debates sponsored by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. We also conducted a virtual interview with Lisa Utter, general election candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 3. Opponent Josh Binda did not respond to requests to participate in a debate for this position.

You can watch them in order here:

Position 1: Nick Coehlo and Shirley Sutton

Position 2: Patrick Decker and Naz Lashgari

Position 3: Lisa Utter

