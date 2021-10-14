Election 2021: Lynnwood Mayor virtual debate

General election candidates for Lynnwood mayor, Lynnwood City Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and Jim Smith, met in an Oct. 9, 2021 virtual debate sponsored by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.
General election candidates for Lynnwood mayor, Lynnwood City Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and Jim Smith, met in an Oct. 9, 2021 virtual debate sponsored by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.