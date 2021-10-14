Election 2021: Lynnwood Mayor virtual debate

1 hour ago 10

General election candidates for Lynnwood mayor, Lynnwood City Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and Jim Smith, met in an Oct. 9, 2021 virtual debate sponsored by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME