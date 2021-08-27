Election 2021: Mayoral candidate Frizzell, council hopeful Binda lead in latest fundraising update

Notes:

* Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

~ ~ ~ ~

With the primary election and the Lynnwood City Council Position 2 recount over, the slate of local candidates has narrowed to those who will advance to the upcoming Nov. 2 general election. This report brings you up to date as of Aug. 25, with the latest information from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on the various candidates’ campaign finances. (More information on other local races (including school district, hospital district and South County Fire), is available on the PDC website).

In the mayoral race, Christine Frizzell holds a commanding lead in fundraising, reporting more than $17,000 to date, three times that of opponent James Smith. For Council Position 1, Nick Coelho reports just shy of $6,000 in contributions. His opponent Shirley Sutton reports no fundraising or spending, but because she has also indicated that she plans to raise less than $5,000 she is exempt from filing report with the PDC. Those running for council Position 2 show zero fundraising by either candidate, although Patrick Decker reports expenditures of slightly more than $1,200. The biggest fundraising for all the council races is reported by Josh Binda, who comes in just shy of $17,000 in the Position 3 contest. His opponent Lisa Utter’s numbers are unchanged from before the primary.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Wednesday, Aug. 25. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contributions from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to Lynnwood Today for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel