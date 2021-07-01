Election 2021: Naz Lashgari, seeking election to Lynnwood City Council Position 2

With the primary election set for Aug. 3, multiple people have filed to run for Lynnwood City Council and Mayor.

To help Lynnwood residents learn more about the candidates, Lynnwood Today sent a questionnaire asking about each one’s vision for the future of the city and how they plan to address issues the city faces.

We are posting these as we receive them.

Naz Lashgari is a diversity advocate in Lynnwood campaigning for the council’s Position 2. Lashgari previously served on the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as the chair and vice chair. She also advocated for a city-funded race and social justice coordinator position. She is campaigning against current Councilmember Patrick Decker, who was appointed to Position 2 seat in May.

Q: Why are you running for Lynnwood City Council? What do you hope to accomplish?

I am running for City of Lynnwood Council Position 2 because I have chosen Lynnwood as my home, and for the love of Lynnwood. Our city is growing at a rapid rate, this is an exciting time for the City of Lynnwood, and I am proud to be part of a dynamic city that is moving forward. It is important to me to be proactive in managing Lynnwood’s growth. I will contribute to the success of our city by ensuring integrity in leadership, operating with openness and inclusivity, while continuing to achieve our community’s vision with economic success, financial stability and continuing to be a city where all are welcome.

Q: What is your 10-year vision for Lynnwood?

The City of Lynnwood has done an excellent job of planning for the next 10 years. My vision for the City of Lynnwood is to be proactive in fulfilling the community’s vision of having a City Center District with an active urban core.

Completion of (Lynnwood Link) light rail will make Lynnwood a destination point with many economic opportunities, creating more jobs, while attracting businesses that create more living wage jobs for the residents of Lynnwood. I would support policies in creating incentives for employers by providing special enterprise zoning to attract them to relocate to Lynnwood. I would work closely with private developers by providing a density bonus program to make sure Lynnwood will continue to have affordable housing for low-to-moderate-income residents, while the city maintains its residential aspect.

Q: In your opinion, what is Lynnwood’s most pressing issue and what are your solutions for resolving the problem?

Lynnwood’s most pressing issues are

1- Growth management/infrastructure/traffic congestion

2- Affordable housing

3- Safety

4- Post COVID-19 pandemic plan/health care equity

As the City of Lynnwood continues to grow at a rapid rate, it is important to be proactive in fulfilling the community’s vision. Growth management of the City of Lynnwood is fundamental in sustaining the quality of life, we need to work on infrastructure to help alleviate the traffic congestion. Achieving any goal requires resolve; our community needs to be patient while the city employees work hard to ensure a smooth transition into the fulfilment of the current and future road and infrastructure projects.

Living-wage jobs will help in providing housing at prices that are accessible and make housing more affordable. It is the lack of living-wage jobs that fuels the lack of affordable housing. By producing more housing to have more options that will meet the needs of the community we can help our residents to solve housing issues.

Safety is central to being a livable, welcoming city where all are welcome. In collaboration with leadership at the City of Lynnwood and law enforcement, implementing policies and procedures to ensure safety for all of our residents will be at top of my agenda and to strive to be one of the safest cities in Snohomish County.

With the post-pandemic challenges faced by all the cities worldwide, Lynnwood is no exception. In supporting small businesses and creating living wage jobs we can help the economic growth of our city. As this pandemic revealed the inequities in health care, we need to work diligently in making sure that our Lynnwood residents have access to affordable health care.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the city’s homelessness issue?

The homelessness issue is a regional crisis that has now reached Lynnwood. Mental health issues, economic issues, the opioid crisis, a lack of good paying wages and a lack of affordable housing is fueling this crisis in our region. My idea for addressing homelessness issue is to provide an interim shelter for these individuals to help them with the challenges that they are facing. Whether it is economic hardship, mental health problems, or opioid addiction, we must provide support to help them transition back into a more sustainable lifestyle back into the community.

Q: With the creation of the housing action plan and other blueprint policies, what are your thoughts and ideas for addressing Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types?

I think the goals and projects of the City of Lynnwood are impressive and exciting. By increasing housing options with more diverse housing types, removing systematic barriers and producing housing that meets the needs of the community, Lynnwood can continue to have affordable housing for low-moderate income residents. There are many housing development opportunities in Lynnwood for the next five to 10 years. We need to work closely with developers and offer a density bonus program to increase the production of affordable housing while the city maintains its residential aspect.

Q: What experiences would you bring to the council and how are they relevant to the position?

As a woman in leadership positions, the experience I will bring to the city council position will be my professional and life experiences. I have more than 20 years of experience in business and human resources management in health care as well as many years of humanitarian experience working with women and children in underdeveloped countries. As well as four years of experience serving the City of Lynnwood as the chair and vice chair of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. With my lived experiences, I understand the challenges of marginalized communities. All of my listed experiences are skills needed for this city council position.

Q: How do you plan to involve residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more civically engaged?

Communication is the key to involving residents from communities of color and low-income communities in becoming more engaged. I will increase the City of Lynnwood’s social media presence, and E-News to inform Lynnwood residents in upcoming events. I would also make sure that social media and E-News is presented in languages mostly used in Lynnwood, such as Spanish and Korean, to access more of the Lynnwood residents. I will ask Lynnwood residents to join in an interactive forum online, where they can post their issues, and concerns where residents can be involved in the decision-making process, while the city evolves and grows responsibly.

Q: Why should residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents vote for you?

Besides my lived experiences, I served as the chair and vice chair of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission from its inception in 2017 until June of 2021. During this time, I spearheaded the All Are Welcome campaign for the City of Lynnwood to make sure that communities of color, LGBTQ residents, and all the people of Lynnwood feel safe by knowing they are welcome in Lynnwood. I also was instrumental in creating the race and social justice coordinator position at City of Lynnwood, which is the first step in creating a workforce of equity and inclusion, as well as working with law enforcement in removing communication barriers. The residents from communities of color and LGBTQ residents should vote for me to have a voice in the city council.

Q: As we continue to hear stories about law enforcement using unnecessary — and deadly — force against many people, particularly people of color, what thoughts do you have on policing for our city that will ensure Lynnwood’s diverse community can feel safe and welcome?

Safety of our residents is my top priority. As a growing city, we need to make sure our city is a welcoming and safe city, where all residents feel safe. I will collaborate with law enforcement in investing in education and changing policies and procedures to train officers to de-escalate, rather than using deadly force, and create programs that will train our officers in serving and protecting all residents in making sure we continue to be a safe, welcoming city.

Q: Following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what plans do you have for helping to ensure the financial stability of our town?

The City of Lynnwood has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for their comprehensive annual financial report. Thanks to the leadership and great work of City of Lynnwood employees, in 2020 Lynnwood was operating with a surplus. The economic impacts of COVID-19 are not limited to Lynnwood, we can use the state, and federal grants to help with assistance in any area to ensure we continue our success in being financially stable and provide continued economic success for the City of Lynnwood.

Q: Where are your favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood?

My favorite places to spend time in Lynnwood are all of Lynnwood. I enjoy living, working and playing in Lynnwood. I love Lynnwood for its accessibility and culture. From ample retail stores in Alderwood Mall to different grocery stores, restaurants, services, coffee shops to movie theatres and parks that are available for Lynnwood residents to enjoy, there is always a favorite place to enjoy.

Q: Where can people contact you to learn more about your campaign?

You can learn more about me and my platform by visiting Naz4Lynnwood.com